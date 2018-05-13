This morning, the Fox & Friends cohosts took time out from playing Trump lapdogs and did some growling at Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley over the White House refusal to apologize for Kelly Sadler’s horrible comment about John McCain.

In case you missed it, Sadler, a communications staffer, said in a private meeting Thursday that McCain’s opposition to the nomination of Gina Haspel as CIA director doesn’t matter “because he’s dying anyway.”

A little over seven minutes into the 9:25 Fox & Friends discussion with Gidley, cohost Ed Henry opened the subject of Sadler. He noted that this week, Melania Trump launched a “Be Best” campaign that urges children to be kind, among other things. Henry then asked, “When one of your colleagues in the White House communications shop decided at a meeting to joke that John McCain’s opinion doesn’t matter because he’s dying of brain cancer, do you think that was kind?”

You could see from Gidley’s grimace that he did not want to discuss this. But too bad! “Look, I wasn’t in the meeting, I didn’t hear the comment,” Gidley said.

“But you’ve heard the comment now,” Henry pressed. “Pardon me. Was it kind?”

Gidley tried to argue he didn’t know for sure if the comment had been made.

Henry noted that Sadler had already called Meghan McCain to apologize. “So, it sounds like she said it.” Henry continued. “Was it kind?”

Gidley tried to deflect. First, he complained about the leak, then he started in on Dear Leader’s glorious efforts on behalf of making American great again: “Listen, we work in the White House every day trying to make this country better and push forward the agenda of this president that was elected to push forth,” Gidley said as the start of a filibuster that mentioned “protecting the American people, rebuilding the economy,” the Iran deal “being torn up” and more.

Cohost Abby Huntsman interrupted to ask, “Why not just come out and apologize?”

Gidley again tried to play dumb by saying he wasn’t in the meeting and didn’t know “if it was said or not.” He added, “We don’t comment on internal, private meetings in the White House.” Then he said, that if it has been confirmed, it’s between Sadler and the McCain family.

This is the second time in a week that Fox & Friends has broken with Trump and blatantly offered constructive criticism. Is this a sign of things to come? We can hope so.

Watch the Curvy Couch send a message to the Fan in Chief below, from the May 13, 2018 Fox & Friends.