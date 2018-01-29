Oh, the horror of Donald Trump cultists aka Fox & Friends having to watch comic “auditions” for the narration of Fire and Fury, topped off with Hillary Clinton as the final and winning reader!

This morning, at only seven minutes into the show, cohost Brian Kilmeade started the griping:

KILMEADE: Well, last night, while you were getting your children to bed or doing something productive, the Grammys was on and, of course, on the cold open, the late-night rhetoric against President Trump reared its ugly head as James Corden was tapped to host and you know if you watch his opening monologue, he goes out of his way from the – with his British background to attack our president.

After a brief montage of the night, the bellyaching resumed. Cohost Steve Doocy kicked it off by explaining that since past presidents have won Grammys for audio versions of their books, Corden held “auditions” for Fire and Fury - with Clinton as one of those auditioning (along with Cardi B, Cher and more).

“That did spark a lot of reaction on social media,” Doocy said. But he only cited two reactions and they were not exactly neutral members of the audience: Donald Trump Jr. (“Getting to read a #fakenews book excerpt at the Grammys seems like a great consolation prize for losing the presidency”) and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley (“I have always loved the Grammys but to have artists read the Fire and Fury book killed it. Don’t ruin great music with trash. Some of us love music without the politics thrown in.”)

“I thought the same thing,” cohost Ainsley Earhardt said about Haley's tweet. “Every time there was something political, I just rolled my eyes.” As if she wouldn’t be gushing had someone talked up Trump on camera.

But to further massage the tender ego of their Viewer-in-Chief, Earhardt added, “I think it only just helps Donald Trump and his campaign and his base because people look at those millionaires who are complaining and they say, “They’re not in touch with what’s going on.”

That was no doubt music to Trump's ears. I'm sure he loved the next bit, in which Kilmeade and Earhardt got out their knives.

KILMEADE: Well, they’re complaining because Donald Trump won. Basically, it would have been more interesting if she had picked up a copy of Shattered and read that out loud or Clinton Cash. That would have been a little bit more compelling. But to sit there and give that book, which has basically been proven to be a lot of crap and a lot of trash – to pick that book up like it’s the Bible and read from it, it’s ridiculous! EARHARDT: That just shows you how desperate they are. That’s the only book that they have, that they can hold up. … More people are talking about the Super Bowl than they are the Grammys.

Wahhh!!!

Watch the whining below, from the January 29, 2018 Fox & Friends. And if you haven’t seen the Fire and Fury "auditions," watch that underneath… and have a laugh at Trump & Friends’ expense.