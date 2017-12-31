The same Fox & Friends who slobber over “putting the Christ back in Christmas” prodded Rev. Franklin Graham to "slam" Rosie O’Donnell for daring to tweet to GOP House Speaker Paul Ryan ‘u will go straight to hell u screwed up fake altar boy” in response to the un-Christian tax bill.

Less than one week after the Fox & Friends show celebrated Donald Trump “proudly putting Christ back in Christmas,” the show launched a full-scale attack on O’Donnell because she called out Ryan on Twitter for the contradiction between his purported Catholicism and his support for a tax law that doesn’t appear to help those who need it most.

paul ryan - don't talk about Jesus after what u just did to our nation - u will go straight to hell u screwed up fake altar boy #JUDASmuch https://t.co/gJ8VreyxAX — ROSIE (@Rosie) December 25, 2017

The Republican tax bill is also a concern for US Catholic bishops. But for the Christian hosts of Fox & Friends, O’Donnell’s tweet was the most grievous sin!

The morning chat crew started off the discussion with chuckles over cohost Brian Kilmeade’s sarcastic question, “Who knew that Rosie O’Donnell and Paul Ryan wouldn’t get along?”

Cohost Lisa Boothe accused O’Donnell of recently making “really disgusting remarks” to right-winger Ben Shapiro (over a Twitter back and forth in which Rosie said “bad words”). Boothe described O’Donnell as being on “a rampage on Twitter of just nastiness.”

Kilmeade followed a reading of O’Donnell’s tweet with a response from the guest, Fox evangelical fave Franklin Graham.

.@Rosie doesn’t have the keys to hell—but I know the One who does! And I can tell you who will be there. Hell is going to be filled with people who rejected God’s offer of salvation and turned their backs on His laws and standards, refusing to repent. https://t.co/QzWemh85OI — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) December 26, 2017

Cohost Leland Vittert praised Graham’s tweet as “quite the comeback” and asked, “Is nothing left being sacred anymore?” As if Ryan is sacred.

Graham joked that he’s encouraged by O’Donnell’s belief in hell and proceeded to proselytize about the saving grace of Jesus Christ. He encouraged O’Donnell to embrace Jesus because “he will forgive your sins.”

Kilmeade, who once said that “all Muslims are terrorists,” called O’Donnell “a very hateful person.” He asked Graham, “What do you do with someone wakes up hating, like she does on a regular basis, and goes out of his way to ridicule somebody who maybe is not registered to the same party that she’s in?” (Kinda like Trump’s twitter feed?)

Franklin turned aside the blatant prod to go after O’Donnell. Instead, he spoke again about the saving grace of Jesus and added that he doesn’t have faith in either Democrats or Republicans. Yet Graham praised the thrice-married, philandering, pussy-grabbing, race-baiting president as some kind of defender of the Christian faith. Apparently, that’s because Trump “has prayer with his cabinet and is not “afraid to mention Jesus’ name in public."

Graham also urged us to pray for politicians to come together. This from the guy who once said that Barack Obama is “leading this nation on a sinful course” and has “given a pass to Islam.”

The Fox banners proclaiming that Graham “slams” O’Donnell might have been a bit of wishful thinking as Graham didn’t really take the bait. He did surely redeem himself, however, in his effusive praise of Donald Trump who, for Fox News and its evangelical audience, is truly the Second Coming!

Watch what passes for good Christianity below, from the December 28, 2017 Fox & Friends.