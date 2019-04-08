Yesterday, presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg walloped Donald with a left jab to his Christian hypocrisy. And you know the jab landed squarely because this morning, Fox & Friends brought in Rachel Campos-Duffy to insist that the Porn-Star Adulterator P***y-Grabber Boaster and Bully-in-Chief is a better Christian than (openly gay) Buttigieg.

Refraining from citing Buttigieg’s sexuality was the one bit of decency Campos-Duffy displayed. But Campos-Duffy enthusiastically used Buttigieg’s recently deceased father to smear the son as a Marxist - even though Mayor Pete has called himself a capitalist and has run South Bend, Indiana, where he is mayor, as a capitalist.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: I think if you lift up the hood on Mayor Pete, he’s AOC. He's radical, his dad is a radical -- was, he recently died -- Marxist professor. I think he puts a mild face just like Obama on some pretty radical policies.

Not one of the three Trump Friends challenged this nonsense.

That kind of mean-spirited BS, alone, ought to disqualify Campos-Duffy from lecturing us on Christianity. I’m old enough to remember Christian Campos-Duffy defending immigrant-child detention centers as “better than some of the projects” African Americans live in. But on Fox News, Trump’s goodies for Christians outweigh his mountain of un-Christian behavior

Campos-Duffy announced that Buttigieg has a “fundamental misunderstanding” of what Christians and Catholics want. After eight years of what she called President Barack Obama’s “anti-Christian agenda,” she claimed “Christians and Evangelicals and Catholics decided we wanted a fighter.”

“We don’t need a savior,” Campos-Duffy said. “We already have one.” Therefore, Trump’s blatantly immoral, if not actually legal behavior is A-OK with her.

"This is a guy who is on the record as a supporter of late-term abortion, he also, as mayor of South Bend, Indiana, blocked a pregnancy crisis center from opening up in his hometown," Campos-Duffy continued. "I would say he needs to look in the mirror and take the policy log out of his own eye before judging President Trump.”

I think Campos-Duffy needs to look in the mirror if she thinks that blocking a pregnancy crisis center outweighs Trump’s blatant lack of scruples and decency. In fact, “Christian” Campos-Duffy admitted that her own policy goals trump ethics.

“I know his personal life is scandalous and colorful,” Campos-Duffy said about Trump, “I’ll take it any day of the week over Mayor Pete because I know he won’t deliver on any of the policies that I like.”

Cohost Brian Kilmeade furthered the religious PR by likening Trump to Winston Churchill. “He says I might not be the best practitioner, I’m the best protector of the church," Kilmeade helpfully added. "And that’s how you’re defining President Trump.” Kilmeade said excitedly that Trump has “knocked out almost everything” on Evangelicals’ punch list.

“As well as the Supreme Court judges,” Campos-Duffy added.

But here’s what's really going on: Trump and his Fox Friends know President P***y Grabber is very vulnerable on this issue. So you can expect more and uglier if Mayor Pete continues to catch fire.

Here are Buttigieg's devestating comments about Trump:

BUTTIGIEG: [T]he hypocrisy is unbelievable. Here, you have somebody who not only acts in a way that is not consistent with anything that I hear in scripture or in church, where it's about lifting up the least among us and taking care of strangers, which is another word for immigrants. And making sure that you're focusing your effort on the poor. But also personally, how you're supposed to conduct yourself. Not chest thumping look-at-me-ism, but humbling yourself before others. Foot washing is one of the central images in the New Testament. And we see the diametric opposite of that in this presidency. I think there was perhaps a cynical process where he decided to, for example, begin to pretend to be pro-life and govern accordingly. Which was good enough to bring many Evangelicals over to his side. But even on the version of Christianity that you hear from the religious right, which is about sexual ethics, I can't believe that somebody who was caught writing hush money checks to adult film actresses is somebody they should be lifting up as the kind of person you want to be leading this nation.

Watch Campos-Duffy's attempt at Religious Rehab for Trump today below, from the April 8, 2019 Fox & Friends.