Trump’s Fox Friends turned on former colleague John Bolton and suggested that the leak of his impeachment bombshell about Ukraine aid last night was the real wrongdoing.

As The New York Times explained after it got hold of a draft of Bolton’s yet-unpublished manuscript, Bolton undercuts one of Trump’s key impeachment defenses: that the withholding of aid was not tied to his demands for investigation into his political foes. It also provides details that implicate the involvement of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and Attorney General William Barr.

Not surprisingly, Fox & Friends seemed totally uninterested in the revelations and fixated instead on attacking the messengers. There to help the mission was Fox News contributor Mike Huckabee.

Huckabee called the timing “just a little too cute by half and I’m sure that there was nothing coordinated between the publishing of the book and the pre-sales and the fact that The New York Times which can’t find real news if they tried.

Cohost Steve Doocy shouted sarcastically, “ Nothing! Nothing!”

“They always seem to find these leaks. They ought to open a plumbing business because nobody is better at leaks than The New York Slimes, as I like to call them and have for a long time,” Huckabee continued.

That drew giggles from Super-Duper Christian Ainsley Earhardt. Because I’m sure Jesus would love to smear the messenger, too.

Fox News loved Huckabee's smear so much, it became a separate video:

“You know, the fact is that this is more about book sales than it is about getting at the truth,” Huckabee continued. “The president’s been very transparent, very clear about what he said, when he said it and to whom he said it and I don’t think there’s any big revelations coming out.”

Talk about avoidance of the truth! The fact is that Bolton directly contradicts Team Trump’s “no quid pro quo” defense.

Not one of the three Fox sycophants noted that fact.

Huckabee went on, unchallenged, by demonizing Democrats and suggesting that there’s no reason to question Trump because he’s better than the other side: “The fact is the Ukrainians got the money that they wanted, they got a heck of a lot more than they got from the previous administration who gave them blankets and MREs. That was all they ever got. I’m not sure what the fuss is about. I just have to believe that this is a lot of manufactured crisis, as some Democrats might use the term.”

Huckabee also claimed that Trump has a right to prevent Bolton (and, presumably Pompeo, Mulvaney and Barr) from testifying because of executive privilege.

Then cohost Brian Kilmeade prompted Huckabee into helping with the message that the real issue is disloyalty to Trump and, therefore, pay no attention to the man behind the curtain or what he is saying:

KILMEADE: Governor, I’m just saying there’s a scenario out there and I think it’s most likely that they put it through the national security process to get it vetted for intelligence reasons about what could appear in the book and somewhere along the process that someone said, oh, this would probably be effective against the president, I’m gonna let it out. And that’s what the Bolton people said happened. Something’s corrupt in the process which would mean there’s somebody else in the administration that has it out for the president that’s working for the president

HUCKABEE: I think one of the most disgusting and frankly dishonorable things that has happened to this president has been people who were willing to take a paycheck from him but could not be loyal [Doocy: “Yup”] and in fact were doing everything they can to undermine him, whether it’s some whistleblower held over from the previous administration who was actually working to undermine [Kilmeade: “Right”] this president’s agenda.

That is dishonorable, it’s dishonest, it’s disgusting and people like that shouldn’t be listened to.

Well, it was Trump who promised he’d “hire the best people,” but all four of the sycophants acted as if they had forgotten.

You can watch the blind loyalty to Dear Leader no matter what, below, from the January 27, 2020 Fox & Friends.