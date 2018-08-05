In the reality-challenged world of Fox News and GOP-friendly polling, Donald Trump is awesome – but you wouldn’t know it from the biased “fake news.” Take heart, news consumers. Fox & Friends is here to set the Trump record straight!

Rasmussen Reports isn’t exactly the gold standard in polling, as it consistently shows a mean-reverted bias towards the GOP. But a recent Rasmussen pushbutton phone-call poll gives Trump a – drum roll please – 50% approval rating which is, praise be to Fox News, higher than Barack Obama’s at the same point in his presidency. And that’s why Trump’s Fox & Friends friends were just thrilled to pieces on Friday’s show during which they admonished the “fake news” for not getting on the Trump polling bandwagon.

On Friday morning, Trump’s morning BFFs could barely contain their glee as they reported the good news which, unmentioned, was Thursday’s number on a daily tracking poll. And in keeping with their role as Trump’s propaganda mouthpiece, they accused the mainstream media of ignoring the polling data. For added points, they claimed that 91 to 92 percent of Trump’s mainstream media coverage is negative – a number taken from the biased, right wing, Trump-loving Media Research Center.

Cohost Steve Doocy said that folks are just scratching their heads, wondering how, with all the bad publicity, Trump’s popularity is so high.

While boy genius Brian Kilmeade did admit that Rasmussen is “friendly,” he claimed this number “shows a trend.” He didn’t mention that by Friday, the approval number had dropped to 48% (trend?) and the disapproval had gone up from 49 to 50%. He also ignored the RealClear Politics average of polls which gave Trump an unfriendly 43% approval and a 53% disapproval.

Kilmeade advanced the VERY IMPORTANT FOX MESSAGE about the nasty mainstream media when he asserted that “most of the press is negative” and how, on other nasty, bad networks, people “are talking about negative stories” and that “makes you wonder if the media is being bypassed” because Trump controls social media. (?!) He added that when voters see their increased paychecks (?) they’re happy with Trump.

When Ainsley Earhardt noted that Trump’s number is higher than Obama’s was at this point, Doocy made sure to remind us that Obama had a much more “sympathetic” press.

But not to worry, Doocy informed us that if the “fake news” (yes, he said the phrase as fact) is critical of Trump, he’s critical of them. As an example, Doocy recounted how Trump pointed to “the fake news” at his recent Pennsylvania rally. The gang giggled.

Not mentioned was the rude and threatening behavior of the Trump fans toward the press – behavior that would send Fox into paroxysms of rage if directed against Fox News.

The conversation turned to Pennsylvania Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, Lou Barletta. Video of his effusive praise of Trump, at the Wilkes-Barre rally, was played. (Did you know that “the wall is being built”?) More giggling ensued. The cohosts agreed that despite Trump’s endorsement of Barletta (who has “energy, aptitude, and podium presence”) Barletta and other GOP candidates need to work hard to win their elections. (Barletta is behind his Democratic incumbent by 16 points).

From Trump’s mouth to the set of Fox & Friends. Talk about fake news!!!

Watch Fox & Friends talk about “fake news” from the Friday, August 3, 2018 show.