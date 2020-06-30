Fox & Friends teamed up with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to send a message to Donald Trump: Time to stop listening to advisers who tell you otherwise and mask up!

The subject of masks began at about 2:30 into the discussion. Cohost Steve Doocy was not at all subtle about his message to the Fan-in-Chief. Nor was McCarthy.

DOOCY: You’ve said that everybody should wear a mask. What about the president? You know, he’s made it clear he doesn’t want to wear a mask, but his federal government says everybody should wear a mask. Don’t you think it would be a powerful symbol if the president of the United States would put on a mask and understand what so many people around the country are doing to try to slow down the spread of this [COVID-19 pandemic]?

MCCARTHY: … I’ve known the president to have worn masks at times as he goes forward. … Wearing the mask is the best opportunity for us to keep this economy open, keep us working, keep us safe, and help us as we build towards that vaccine where we’re in a much stronger position than any other country before us.

DOOCY: … We actually all have to wear a mask to get into this building. When we go into the green room, we have to as well, so we take it off when we’re on TV just as you do when you speak as well. I just don’t see any downside in the president being seen more often wearing it. It’s symbolic, obviously it’s patriotic because you’re not only protecting yourself, you’re protecting other people. I’ve heard that there are people around the president who say nah, you shouldn’t wear it, but nonetheless it would be a powerful symbol.

MCCARTHY: It would, I mean for the Fourth of July, we could all show our patriotism with a red white and blue mask going out there.

DOOCY: Great idea.

This is better than Montana Senator Steve Daines defending Trump not wearing a mask or Brit Hume mocking former Vice President Biden for wearing one.

Watch Fox & Friends advise Trump via TV below, from the June 30, 2020 Fox & Friends.