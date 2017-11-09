On the same day that cohost Ainsley Earhardt extolled the virtues of being murdered in church, she and her cohosts prodded an agreeable Pastor Robert Jeffress into suggesting that if more people had been armed during the Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church massacre, it would not have happened.

In another discussion, Earhardt promoted “the positives” of getting slaughtered in church, saying, “There’s no other place we would want to go."

Now, she seemed less enthused about the prospect. She asked Jeffress, “How do we get our arms around this, as Christians, or for people who are watching that don’t believe in God?”

Jeffress preached about the need to trust God “even in the darkness” – which, of course, ignores those don’t believe in God.

In response to cohost Steve Doocy’s comment about how difficult it is to understand “why a loving God would allow something like this to happen,” Jeffress said that when he hears this, he reminds people of Jesus’ crucifixion – which, of course, ignores those who don’t believe in God or those whose aren’t Christians. He preached, “The final chapter has not yet been revealed.”

Jeffress continued his sermon: “One day, God is going to overcome evil and that’s the hope of every Christian” because “When Christ returns, evil will be defeated forever.”

Doocy, not so subtly, worked in the National Rifle Association’s “good guy with a gun” trope when he mentioned that some of the folks in the Sutherland Springs church regret that they didn’t have their guns with them. He asked if that was “common.”

Jeffress proudly proclaimed that at least half of his congregation brings its guns to church.

Earhardt provided some sweet, Christian validation: “It probably makes you feel safer.”

Jeffress agreed and asserted, “If somebody tries that in our church, they may get one shot off or two shots off but that’s it and that’s the last thing they’ll ever do in this life.” (Of course, if the official church “good guy” gets taken out first, or misfires and hits one of the congregation, there could be a problem…)

Cohost Brian Kilmeade furthered the meme. He said, “Most of these guys are cowards, they don’t like when people shoot back. They like to hit defenseless people and that won’t be the case anymore.”

Okkaay – So, rather than address the epidemic of American gun violence, Fox and Jeffress would prefer everybody tote more guns in churches (and probably everywhere else).

Watch it below, from the November 6, 2017 Fox & Friends.