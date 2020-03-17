Let’s hope that nobody bought non-refundable plane tickets as a result of Ainsley Earhardt chirping to Fox & Friends viewers “it’s actually the safest time to fly” on Friday because today, she had a sudden, unexplained change of heart and now wants everyone to “think of other people” and “keep your distance” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 13, 2020, Media Matters caught Jesus’ sweetheart Earhardt thinking more about pro-Trump talking points than the welfare of her fellow Americans during a pandemic. As coronavirus pandemic shut schools and businesses around the country, Earhardt blithely declared: “It's actually the safest time to fly. … terminals are pretty much dead. … remember back in the day when you had a seat next to you, possibly empty, you could stretch out a little more? It's like that on every flight now.”

What a difference four days and a change of Trump talking points makes! Today, cohost Brian Kilmeade announced, “to be responsible, to show social distancing” the three cohosts had abandoned their curvy couch coziness and were sitting far apart. “We’re doing exactly the same thing people all across America are trying to do, and that is stay away from each other,” cohost Steve Doocy said. “You don’t want to get infected and you don’t want to spread infection.”

Now, he tells us!

As for Earhardt, she was all about thinking of others – except those who may have heeded her Friday advice. She did not say a word about her change of tune.

EARHARDT: We have a responsibility to slow down this virus and to think of other people during this time. And so if you can keep your distance and prevent someone from getting close to you that might be sick, you can save your family, you can save the elderly and help our country as a nation.

Better late than never, I guess. But nobody should believe these lickspittles were motivated by anything other than self-interest.

You can watch it below, from the March 17, 2020 Fox & Friends. Underneath is the vastly different coronavirus advice of March 13, 2020, via Media Matters.