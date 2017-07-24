Above is the headline of an untruthful smear on the New York Times by Fox News that remains on its website today, even after being notified of the falsehood. This is nothing less than an effort to destroy a powerful voice of democracy seen as threatening Dear Leader Donald Trump.

In case you missed it, Fox & Friends ran a misleading story claiming that that reporting by the New York Times allowed an ISIS leader to escape. Fox’s favorite fan, Trump, picked up on the falsehood and tweeted about it. Because Trump, apparently, only believes in being skeptical when it’s our country’s intelligence agencies reporting on Russia. When it’s a biased news organization attacking another American institution, what’s not to trust?

The Failing New York Times foiled U.S. attempt to kill the single most wanted terrorist,Al-Baghdadi.Their sick agenda over National Security — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2017

The Times objected and demanded an apology. But Fox News has only provided an “update.”

Media Matters explains:

The Times later sent a letter to the show, which has a history of botched reporting, criticizing the “little regard it has for reporting facts” and demanding “an on-air apology.” The response noted that the information in question had been announced by the Pentagon weeks before the report ran and that the Pentagon had “no objections” to the report when it was published. Doocy did not apologize and relayed only parts of the Times’ statement, but acknowledged the “update” and pointed viewers to Fox News’ website if “you want to read the entire statement.” From the July 24 edition of Fox News’ Fox & Friends:

Online, Fox merely reported the Times’ statement. As show above, the headline for the video still suggests the Times committed treason.

The fact that Fox is not standing by its reporting is tantamount to an admission of guilt. But its failure to admit it made a mistake is more than just another example of Fox’s blatant partisanship.

It’s terrifying proof that Fox is a willing partner in Trump’s efforts to destroy his opposition by deliberately undercutting democracy.

In other words, it’s Fox News that is behaving in an anti-American fashion and nobody should let them pretend otherwise.

Watch Fox’s shameful reporting and Fox host Steve Doocy’s even more shameful “update” below, from the July 22, 2017 and July 24, 2017 Fox & Friends, respectively.