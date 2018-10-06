The hatriots on Fox & Friends closed their show today by gloating over the certain confirmation of unpopular liar and alleged sexual assaulter Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court and also smearing Democratic senators as “Spartacus” and “Pocahontas.”

As the show ended, cohost Rachel Campos-Duffy chirped, “I think Susan Collins doesn’t have to worry about protesters, I think she has to worry about, you know, super fans, right?!” There was appreciative laughter from the cohosts. Campos-Duffy giggled along.

Campos-Duffy was referring, of course, to Sen. Collins’ crucial decision to support Kavanaugh’s nomination.

Predictably, nobody mentioned that the crowdfunding site raising money for whichever Democrat opposes Collins in 2020 crashed after her announcement of support. The site had raised $1.8 million before then. A little over 24 hours later, as this post is being published, the total is more than $3.2 million.

But cohost Pete Hegseth – the family-values-touting serial adulterer - took the malice a few steps further: “George Soros and Kirsten Gillibrand and Spartacus [Sen. Cory Booker] and Pocohantas [Sen. Elizabeth Warren] say it with me: ‘Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh!’”

He held up a sign with those last words about Kavanaugh, obviously written in advance for this moment.

“He’s gloating!” Campos-Duffy said. She was smiling and giggling.

Recently, Adam Serwer wrote a must-read article in The Atlantic called, “The Cruelty Is the Point.“ Watch it in action below, from the October 6, 2018 Fox & Friends.