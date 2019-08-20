Like a curvy couch of parrots, Fox & Friends repeated Donald Trump’s latest hate for America as truth, this time blaming any economic problems on the media and anyone who doesn’t blindly support Trump as they do.

On Sunday, The New York Times noted that Trump is “confronting perhaps the most ominous economic signs of his time in office” not by seeing what he can do to address the matter but by “lashing out at what he believes is a conspiracy of forces arrayed against him.”

He has insisted that his own handpicked Federal Reserve chair, Jerome H. Powell, is intentionally acting against him. He has said other countries, including allies, are working to hurt American economic interests. And he has accused the news media of trying to create a recession.

“The Fake News Media is doing everything they can to crash the economy because they think that will be bad for me and my re-election,” Mr. Trump tweeted last week. “The problem they have is that the economy is way too strong and we will soon be winning big on Trade, and everyone knows that, including China!”

The chorus of sycophants known as Fox & Friends sounded as though Trump had pre-scripted their comments.

Cohost Ainsley Earhardt, who claims, “I do not want to come across as being in the tank” for Trump never looked more tankified. She exclaimed, as though she had thought of this all on her own, “It’s so obvious what they’re doing! They do not want him to win again! And they don't like that the economy's doing well, apparently.” Earhardt also claims to want to be a journalist who asks “tough questions.” But she didn’t seem to ask any questions before coincidentally sounding just like Trump.

Guest Charles Payne, a Fox Business host, agreed.

PAYNE: The CEO of Bank of America put it the best: Brian Moynihan said that the only fear of recession we have is fear of recession. In other words, the only thing that can happen in this country right now that can derail this economic juggernaut is if everyone believes it's going to be derailed. And, I hate to say it, but to a degree the media almost did that in December. And I think some people do it deliberately. Listen, there is no economic data out there that suggests we are on the cusp of a recession.

Just because we are not “on the cusp of a recession” doesn’t mean there are not warning signs. Besides last week’s market plunge (not even this group argued that was fake news), based on the so-called inverted yield curve, often a precursor to a recession, U.S. manufacturing is already in a recession.

Then there is Trump’s trade war with China. The Financial Times recently reported, “’It’s a dangerous game,’ said Dan Ivascyn, chief investment officer at Pimco, the giant bond investment group. ‘We think some economic damage is dealt every day that this uncertainty lingers.’”

But on Fox & Friends, Glorious Leader Trump is totally winning or else being sabotaged by the enemy. After exclaiming about soaring retail, Payne doubled down on parroting Trump. “The bottom line is, is there seems to be a deliberate attempt by many people to make this economy go into recession,” Payne accused.

“You mean talk it down,” Doocy said, without challenge.

“Talk it down,” Payne reiterated.

Watch the propaganda below, from the August 19, 2019 Fox & Friends, via Media Matters.