In concert with Donald Trump’s far-fetched claim he’s going to win New Mexico in 2020, Fox & Friends found a Republican Native American thinking of running for the Senate and used her to attack Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Yesterday, Donald Trump announced, with unintentional hilarity, that he will win New Mexico “Because they want safety on their border” and that’s why he’s going to build “a beautiful wall” in Colorado. Yes, Colorado.

Today, Trump’s Fox Friends trotted out Elisa Martinez, executive director of New Mexico Alliance for Life and potential Senate candidate.

Martinez penned an anti-Warren column on FoxNews.com that claims Warren’s policies “proved she knew nothing about us.”

"If Elizabeth Warren understood Native Americans, she would know that socialist policies simply don't work,” Martinez told Fox & Friends. “I grew up in Gallup, New Mexico, which is known as the heart of Indian country, and sadly it's one of the poorest areas in the nation, and what I witnessed first hand was the poverty that socialist policies create on the Indian reservations."

"Some reservations have unemployment rates as high as 85%," Martinez continued. "Government handouts are never as powerful as a hand up."

Martinez started in on her Republican talking points: "I believe tax cuts and economic freedom are what help working families lift them out of poverty. By contrast, socialist policies that rely very heavily on higher taxes and government handouts only lead to devastation, destruction, and despair. And I can't understand why anyone would want to destroy the economic progress that we've made under President Trump's economy."

Host Ainsley Earnhardt gave her stamp of approval. "Sounds like you're saying it doesn't move our country forward, it actually takes us back," she said.

"Absolutely,” Martinez agreed. “We need to preserve President Trump's tax cuts which are due in large part to the strength of our economy as well as the deregulation of business."

Earhardt just happened to have a graphic ready with the estimated price tags of some of Warren’s policies. "How in the world is she going to get money to cover all that?" Earhardt “asked.”

Martinez claimed that Warren will raise taxes “on all Americans across the board.” Warren has said no such thing but Earhardt let the statement go unchallenged. Earhardt also failed to note that the Trump tax cuts benefit the wealthy and corporations.

Watch it below, from the October 24, 2019 Fox & Friends.