We can add Alec Baldwin to the list of Democrats Fox is deceptively quoting to make them seem violent and/or criminal. Apparently, Fox is unable to cover Democrats honestly these days.

Baldwin’s remarks at a fundraiser for the New Hampshire Democratic Party unmistakably referred to an “overthrow” of the Trump government by voting:

BALDWIN: The way we implement change in America is through elections. We change governments here at home in an orderly and formal way. And in that orderly and formal way and lawful way, we need to overthrow the government of the United States under Donald Trump.

Alec Baldwin: "We need to overthrow the government of the United States under Donald Trump." pic.twitter.com/J332cZA7rf — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 15, 2018

But just as it did with Eric Holder’s “kick ‘em” comment, Fox edited out the part where Baldwin made it clear he was talking about lawful procedures in order to broadcast a deceptive image of him as advocating force:

Here's the clip Fox played. Note that it doesn't include the explicit reference to elections. pic.twitter.com/it3P8bfHz8 — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) October 15, 2018

Next, Fox trotted out Dan Bongino, the guy who recently said, “My life is all about owning the libs now,” for some more dishonest, inflammatory rhetoric disguised as analysis.

Cohost Steve Doocy’s opening “question” to Bongino was a blatantly dishonest effort to prod Bongino to start the flaming rhetoric. “When he said ‘overthrow Donald Trump,’ there’s a big cheer. What’s going on with that?” Doocy "asked."

Bongino got right to work. “I don’t know who I’m more embarrassed for,” he sneered. “Alec Baldwin or, as you guys just said – you’re right, the Democrat [sic] up in New Hampshire. You give this guy a platform and he does that? I mean, if I were to suggest that, which I never would, God forbid, on your show right now, you guys would cut this feed, rightfully so, immediately.”

“And, by the way, how is there a lawful way to overthrow the government? Alec Baldwin is a deranged lunatic and he’s not even that bright.” Bongino continued.

“Well, maybe when he’s talking about overthrow, he’s talking about people getting out to vote in somebody new,” Doocy ventured, perhaps thinking that the deceit had gone too far.

But cohost Brian Kilmeade immediately smacked down that effort to stay on incendiary message. “I don’t think so,” he said, interrupting Doocy.

“I don’t think so either,” Bongino said. Thus demonstrating that Bongino is either a deranged lunatic or even stupider than he wanted people to think Alec Baldwin is.

Doocy took the hint and got back on message. “I don’t know what he’s talking about,” Doocy said, laughing.

Sitting between Doocy and Kilmeade was cohost Ainsley Earhardt. She claims to hate divisiveness and partisanship and to love God and Christianity. But she allowed the divisive, partisan lies to go unchallenged.

In addition to Baldwin and Holder, Fox also deliberately misrepresented a "blue wave" remark by Stacey Abrams, Georgia's Democratic gubernatorial candidate, to demonize her over something she clearly did not mean.

Watch Fox’s latest despicable dishonesty below, from the October 15, 2018 Fox & Friends.