Fox & Friends attacked Democratic candidates Cory Booker and Kamala Harris - for daring to speak out on behalf of gun control with regard to shootings of six Philadelphia police officers yesterday – and then pretended that their motivation was to avoid politicization. Sure it was.

If Fox really didn’t want to politicize this latest mass shooting, it would have spent this segment covering the shooting from a non-political angle rather than whining that Democrats were on the wrong timetable. Instead, the Curvy Couch Crew trotted out Dana Loesch, who recently lost her job as NRA spokesperson, played clips of Harris and Booker calling for gun control and sent Loesch signals to attack them.

Cohost Steve Doocy introduced the clips by saying, in a voice full of disdain and mockery, “Some Democratic hopefuls wasting no time making it seem political.”

Cohost Ainsley Earhart didn’t care about the fact that Harris and Booker were calling for increased safety for police and the public. She "unpolitically" asked Loesch, “What did you make of some of these Democratic candidates, you have Kamala and you have Cory Booker making this political in the first HOUR [her emphasis] officers were shot, six officers were shot, and this guy is still inside, holed up in the house.”

Loesch wasted little time hate mongering against Democrats. "Somebody needs to be in these people's ear, telling them, 'You know what? Maybe you should hold your thoughts on pushing your agenda and politicizing this until maybe we can make sure all the officers family members have been contacted first before you start standing on their backs, using this as a way to push a policy that would have no impact on the situation.'"

Funny, nobody complained about that kind of politicization. The three cohosts murmured agreement as Loesch claimed that it was already illegal for the Philadelphia shooter to have a gun so why pass stricter laws?

Politicizing-hater Doocy brought the subject back to Democrats. “A number of Democrats, including the mayor of Philadelphia, who are calling for new gun laws. What gun law would have kept him from having a gun?” Doocy asked.

"Are we going to make something illegaler?” Loesch sneered. “I mean what law are they talking about passing in order to make something more criminal than it already is?"

That set Loesch on a long tear against gun control laws.

Not one of the politicization haters mentioned that gun control laws have proven records of increased safety. Nor did anyone seem to care that stronger gun laws are favored by a majority of Americans and those numbers have been rising.

Watch Doocy and Earhardt exploit the Philadelphia shooting as yet another excuse to demonize Democrats, while pretending to hate politicization below, from the August 15, 2019 Fox & Friends.