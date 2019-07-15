Don’t believe the liberal media and Democratic politicians when they talk about kids, held in dubious conditions, at Florida’s "largely unregulated,” for-profit Homestead camp. According to evangelical pastor Russell Black, the kids are getting “phenomenal” care with the added benefit of being able to pray with the pastor.

Friday, Fox & Friends ran some dubious defense for the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children which is under criticism for its seeming refusal to provide information to lawmakers about conditions in the camp. But never fear, Christian pastor Russell Black says it’s all good.

Cohost Griff Jenkins started the propaganda ball rolling with his proclamation that “Senate Democrats blasting conditions at facilities that house migrant children.” The banner: “Dems Condemn Border Facility Conditions.” Video of Democratic senators, criticizing “inhumane” conditions at the camps, was shown.

Cohost and sweet lil Christian Ainsley Earhardt introduced their guest, Pastor Russell Black, president of the Latin Impact Ministries. According to Earhardt, Black says the Democrats “have it all wrong.” Black has said that the Homestead facility “is almost like a summer camp.”

Black, who volunteers at the shelter, praised the quality of care. He whined about “the print media” and politicians who make unfair allegations about the shelter. He gushed about being “privileged to be able to conduct religious services there” which, he said, have changed the lives of the children.

He also claimed that, contrary to allegations that the kids are held indefinitely, they are processed quickly. He hoped that if his children had to be detained, they would have the same “phenomenal” care as that of Homestead. Black also assured the Friends that if the camp's children were being abused, they would tell him – and so far, nobody has complained!

Jenkins thanked the pastor for his “insight” as it “paints a different picture than the one we heard from those lawmakers, particularly running for president.”

Meanwhile, back on planet Earth, the reality is, as usual, a little more complicated than what you see on Fox & Friends. Court documents, submitted by lawyers who have been inside Homestead, state that children “are subjected to “prison-like” regimens, potentially sustaining permanent psychological damage due to isolation from loved ones.” The documents also note that the despair suffered by the children has led some of them to cut themselves.

Another interesting factoid is that Black’s wife is the CEO of the local chapter of the Chamber of Commerce which has, as one of its members, Caliburn, the private company which runs the shelter. Also interesting is that Caliburn has been asking the town for assistance in improving the company’s public image – something that Fox News is willing to do!

So it’s all good because pastor says so and pastors never lie. Amiright?

Watch the whitewashing on the July 12th, 2019 Fox & Friends.