Roy Moore took a friendly victory lap on Fox & Friends this morning. The Curvy Couch Crew seemed more interested in absolving Donald Trump for the loss of his candidate, Luther Strange, than in informing viewers about Moore’s extremism.

Moore, the Breitbart-backed former chief justice of Alabama who won the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate last night, is shockingly extreme. He was removed from the bench twice for refusing to follow the law: once, when he refused to remove a large monument to the 10 Commandments he had erected inside the judicial building and the second time for ordering probate judges to halt marriage licenses to same-sex couples, in defiance of the U.S. Supreme Court. He's also a birther.

HuffPost has these gems about Moore:

“Homosexual behavior is a ground for divorce, an act of sexual misconduct punishable as a crime in Alabama, a crime against nature, an inherent evil, and an act so heinous that it defies one’s ability to describe it.” [Moore quote]

Moore argued to prohibit Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.) from entering Congress after he put his hand atop a Quran instead of a Bible during his swearing-in.

Moore suggested in a speech this year that the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks on the U.S. were because America had distanced itself from “the one that has it within his hands to heal this land.” God isn’t happy, he implied, because the U.S. legitimizes sodomy and abortion.

In an editorial last week, the deputy campaign manager for the 2012 Romney/Ryan campaign, Katie Packer Beeson, begged Republican voters to reject Moore and his “1950s Baptist Sunday School view of America.”

But not one of the three Fox & Friends cohosts revealed Moore’s baggage as they lobbed chummy softballs to their newest BFF.

Cohost Abby Huntsman began with a friendly, "How are you feeling this morning?"

After Moore revealed he felt “very fine,” Huntsman helped ease Trump’s pain over his candidate’s loss (Trump was reportedly quite peeved and even deleted his tweets in support of Strange). Huntsman suggested that Moore won because Trump is so popular: "What do you think it was about your message, because a lot of people have been talking about you were not President Trump's candidate, but you very much were his brand … not part of the swamp."

Of course, Moore agreed he's part of Trump's brand. He also assured viewers that he’s all in on repealing Obamacare.

Cohost Steve Doocy further promoted the “Not Trump’s Loss” meme: "How big a factor was when the former Governor Robert Bentley, he was being investigated, he was being investigated by the attorney general - at that point, he was Luther Strange. And then the governor then turned around and appointed Luther Strange to fill the open Jeff Sessions’ seat?”

Predictably, Moore was on board with that, too. "For me it was a big factor," he said.

Huntsman continued the theme: "How do you feel about not being the president's guy when you feel like you line up so closely with so many of the things he believes in?"

"I don’t think the president knew me,” Moore said supportively, “and I think that when he gets to know me, that he’ll understand that I do support a very conservative agenda for this country and I think that he will back me. And I’ve received a call from him, and that's what he said he would do."

Cohost Brian Kilmeade gave the tiniest hint that Moore might be a less-than-ideal candidate. "Democrats, many of them feel that you're vulnerable, and that they might pour money in to take you on before the December election,” Kilmeade said. But he turned that observation into a softball question: “What's you reaction?"

"The polls show otherwise," Moore said.

Watch the lapdogs below, from the September 27, 2017 Fox & Friends.