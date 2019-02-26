Fox & Friends does love Christians who claim discrimination. And they also love Christians who discriminate against others - as shown in a recent interview with a faith-based foster care agency that, praise Jesus, has been given a waiver granting them their God-given, Christian right to religious freedom - or, in real world terms, discriminate!

Cohost Brian Kilmeade began with the usual Fox homage to the ongoing Christian struggle against secular forces: “Faith-based foster care providers fighting for religious freedom after a new federal law waiver allows them to continue working with couples who stick to traditional Christian beliefs.” (Uh, if they have the waiver, they got what they wanted.)

Cohost Ainsley Earhardt continued the battle meme: “Left-wing groups are outraged. The Center for American Progress arguing this weaponizes our nation’s right to religious freedom in order to justify discrimination in the foster care system, depriving children of welcoming homes.” (Ya think!)

She introduced Reid Lehman, CEO of South Carolina's Miracle Hill Ministries. He described the mission of his agency as providing food and shelter to homeless adults and children while "hearing the good news of Jesus Christ.” He also mentioned the agency’s foster care program, addiction recovery, and thrift stores

Lehman said he was “offended by the term ‘waiver’” because all his group wanted was a “clarification that the religious rights of religious providers would be protected as they always have been.” He spoke about how his group has been providing care for 30 years and has always had “the opportunity to work with our faith community which is centered around our love for Jesus Christ.”

Earhardt asked why the ACLU had a problem with the ministry, as though she had no responsibility for getting any information on her own.

Lehman didn’t know about specific groups but asserted that “many groups seem to have a problem with it.” (Ya think!) He noted that these nasty, Jesus-hating groups seem to be “saying that we restrict the ability, the choices, available to care for children and nothing could be further from the truth.” He claimed, “We want as many people as possible caring for foster children as can get." (‘Cept if you're gay, a Jew, an atheist, a Hindu, etc., etc.)

Cohost Brian Kilmeade added helpfully, “You just don’t want same-sex couples helping you out.”

Lehman responded, “We want to be able to work with people who share our faith.”

Earhardt offered Lehman the opportunity to do a little fundraising by asking, “For folks at home that agree with you and that are watching, how can they help?”

After citing the need for financial support due to “’lies’ told about us,” Lehman also asked people to pray and to ask their legislators to “continue protecting the rights of religious providers across the country.”

What the nice, Christian Fox Friends didn’t mention was that Miracle Hill discriminates against Jews and other non-Christians. It requires its clients to be “free of sin” which includes homosexuality. Foster parents are required to sign a statement that affirms their belief in Jesus Christ. In 2018, it got $4.6 million in government funds.

When Lehman talked about support he’s getting, nobody said anything about the Anti-Defamation League's statement that the waiver, in a state with a shortage of foster homes, sets a “dangerous precedent.”

But for Fox & Friends it's all good, cuz Jesus rules and all others need to STFU?!

Watch the Christian fellowship from the February 21, 2019 Fox & Friends.