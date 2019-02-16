Chip off the old block? U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, daughter of the former vice-president whose lies were the basis for a war, went on Fox News to say that Democrats support “infanticide” – a lie forming the basis for Fox News’ war on women’s reproductive rights and on the Democrats who support them.

Since the passage of an expanded abortion law in New York and failed expanded abortion legislation in Virginia, Fox News has been aiding and abetting the lies and propaganda of the “pro-life” movement which seeks to abolish abortion rights for American women. Part of their argument is the BIG, FAT LIE that the Democrats support infanticide. So, in keeping with a fine Cheney tradition, Liz Cheney appeared on Fox to tell lies framed around a specific agenda. (Kinda like the run-up to the war in Iraq?)

The Fox & Friends piece began with video from Donald Trump’s recent State of the Union speech in which the guy who bragged about sexually assaulting women and who has been accused by at least 16 women of sexual harassment and abuse brayed about how, in defending the “dignity of every person,” he wanted Congress to outlaw late-term abortion.

In response to host Steve Doocy’s question about the chances for such a bill to pass, Cheney replied that this should be a bipartisan issue because “we protect babies.” In referencing the Virginia bill, she told the BIG FAT LIE that Democrats approve infanticide when she accused Governor Ralph Northam of advocating for infanticide. (Northam was referring to the death of a medically-compromised child whose parents, in consultation with a doctor, would make the determination about “extraordinary means.”)

Doocy validated the lie: “Right.”

After Cheney described late-term abortion as “pure evil,” Doocy read her statement, from a recent press conference, in which she unequivocally asserted that Democrats would “turn maternity wards into killing fields.” More of the BIG FAT LIE when she referenced Northam’s “cold, clinical description of killing a baby, essentially, after the baby is born.”

Without any specifics, Cheney whined about how the Virginia legislation’s language benefits Planned Parenthood and kept on telling the BIG FAT LIE: “On top of the evil of killing babies after they’re born, you’re doing it for profit for Planned Parenthood.” She expressed hope that mothers on both sides of the aisle will “come together to say this should never happen.”

Cheney continued her homily with the BIG FAT LIE: "The question is whether or not we’re gonna stand by and allow evil to exist in our society. It is pure evil and I think those of us who are elected have an absolute obligation to stand up and defend the unborn, defend life, and the idea that we have to debate whether or not we are gonna kill babies after they’re born is just, there’s no other word for it besides ‘despicable evil.’”

What was really “despicable evil” were the lies, told by Liz Cheney’s father, that got us into an unnecessary war that cost so many lives. And now we have his daughter advancing more bogus lies and propaganda. Words matter. After Fox News advanced “pro-life” lies about how Planned Parenthood was dealing in “baby parts,” a deranged “pro-life” man killed a number of people at a Colorado Planned Parenthood. He reasons for the killings – “baby parts.”

Lyin' Liz, just like her father, is pushing a war based on lies. And just like with the war in Iraq, Fox is advancing the lies – incendiary lies that could, like the war in Iraq, result in the shedding of innocent blood.

Watch Cheney prove that a dishonest apple doesn’t fall far from a devious tree below, from the February 7, 2019 Fox & Friends.

Contact information for Representative Liz Cheney is here. Her Twitter account is here.