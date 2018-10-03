Fox & Friends wants their GOP audience to know that it’s OK to hate Donald Trump’s mockery of Christine Blasey Ford but the Curvy Couch sycophants more fervently want viewers not to waver in support for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Of course, nobody mentioned that just a few days ago, Trump called Ford's testimony about being sexually assaulted by Kavanaugh “very credible” and “compelling.” Cohost Brian Kilmeade suggested that Trump was justified in his attack but had merely used the wrong approach:

KILMEADE: [Trump] did go after the accuser because we know – even the prosecutor from Arizona said there’s huge holes in her story and you heard it in the cold open – the accuser’s story - we don’t know how she got there, we don’t know how she left, we don’t know who invited her. We don’t know how she knows Brett Kavanaugh. We don’t know what house it took place in. Is that enough to destroy somebody’s career, life and reputation?

However, the tactic of the president laying low has been lauded by all sides. Last night he chose to blow it as the FBI is handing in the report as early as today. I wonder about the wisdom, as much as the crowd loved it, I wonder about the wisdom tactically of him doing that.

Best friend to Jesus and hater of divisiveness Ainsley Earhardt, the cohost, didn’t criticize a thing about the most powerful person in the country mocking an American citizen who had braved coming forward with her story.

If anything, Earhardt helped validate Trump – and added to the smears. “Well, there were holes in her story,” Earhardt said in Trump's defense. “Now, [Ford's] ex-boyfriend has penned this letter, allegedly, and is saying that, 'I don’t believe a lot of what she said. A lot of what she said when we dated and what I witnessed isn’t true,' and then you have Brett Kavanaugh who’s saying it’s not true, there’s no evidence, 'I don’t remember any of this,' and then you have letters that are in The New York Times saying that he drank a lot and threw up and did Beach Weekends and all that in high school that many of you did, too, and he’s saying there’s no evidence. So you’re hearing both of these stories."

"You have to make up your mind as to what to believe," Earhardt continued disingenuously. But just in case anyone missed her point, she added, "But the law says, you are innocent until proven guilty and there’s no evidence of guilt here."

Saintly Earhardt was either sinfully ignorant or else deliberately deceptive in her conclusion. Kavanaugh is not on trial, as she almost surely knows. He’s interviewing for a job. If Earhardt thinks he behaved appropriately, I hope she’ll badger and berate her next interviewers the way he did in the Judiciary Committee hearing and see how it works out.

Not surprisingly, neither of Earhardt’s two cohosts corrected her mischaracterization of Kavanaugh as a criminal defendant.

Instead, Kilmeade validated the pro-Kavanaugh talk: “Nobody says this happened within the last 30 years!” Kilmeade exclaimed. “We’re talking about a college kid!” He acknowledged that sexual assault is “dead serious” but “as it relates to a college kid acting like many college kids who are now adults? I think that you’re going to a bridge too far.”

Watch the lickspittles work on damage control for Trump and Kavanaugh below, from the October 3, 2018 Fox & Friends.