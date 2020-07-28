While the Fox & Friends hosts earn cushy salaries working from home, they suggested to viewers that the GOP plan to reduce unemployment benefits from $600 a week to $200 is a generous package for out-of-work Americans.

As Raw Story, noted, host Steve Doocy suggested that Republicans are being generous in cutting the aid because it’s “in addition” to other state benefits.

Super Duper Christian Ainsley Earhardt – who is reportedly shacking up with her multi-millionaire paramour, Sean Hannity - helped with the messaging:

EARHARDT: If you’re single, you make less than [$75,000 a year], you’re getting a $1,200 check if this passes and then if you’re a couple, you’re getting $2,400.

DOOCY: And then also in addition to that, you know, the Republicans are trying to do their best to address the issue because politically it’s not good for them because the supplemental federal payment, which right now is 600 bucks for people who have lost their jobs, it’s supposed to go away.

So, what they’ve done is, they’ve come up with a new figure and the figure is $200. Now, when people hear it goes from $600 to $200, remember that is in addition to whatever state benefits you are getting. So, you get your state unemployment and then for the last number of months, you’ve been getting 600 bucks but now it’s going to be reduced to 200 through September. When then the calculation is, you combine your state benefit with a federal benefit and it will come up to 70[%] of what you were making.

What nobody mentioned is that the drop in benefits will likely harm not only many American families but the economy. From the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities:

Both cutting the supplement from $600 to $200 and the “70 percent” formula would result in sharp and sudden income losses. A low-paid worker employed full time at $10 per hour before the crisis — above the federal minimum wage — would receive a benefit under the 70 percent formula of just $280 per week in total from federal and state unemployment benefits combined. With job opportunities scarce, many workers could be forced to live on sharply reduced benefits for a number of months and face financial distress as their modest savings are exhausted.

Cutting unemployed workers’ incomes — and hence their spending — before it’s safe to go back to work on a large scale and while job openings remain scarce will make the recession more severe, rather than less so. Cutting unemployment benefits sharply also will almost certainly increase further the number of households facing eviction and the number of children not getting enough to eat.

I’d love to see these three live on $280 a week. Heck, they’d probably whine if their own generous pay packages were cut to 70%.

You can watch the three Trump lapdogs look out for their Republican cronies at the expense of any unemployed viewers below, from the July 28, 2020 Fox & Friends, via Raw Story.

(H/T Eric J.)