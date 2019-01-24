If anything fits Fox’s narrative of white, Christian, male victimhood, it’s the saga of the Covington Catholic MAGA boys who, according to America’s white, morning flagship show, were targeted because they are - wait for it – white!

On Tuesday morning, Fox & Friends interviewed a chaperone who was with Covington Catholic High School's pro-life MAGA boys during the now-legendary incident, in front of the Lincoln Memorial, when one of the MAGA boys stood smirking in the face of a Native-American elder.

Cohost Ainsley Earhardt reported that Covington Catholic had been forced to close because the students were facing death threats and OMG “being smeared as racists.”

Cohost Brian Kilmeade chimed in: “All this before the full video was released showing what really happened with left-wing activists who approached the teens first.”

Cohost Steve Doocy introduced the guest, Jill Hamlin, a school chaperone. In setting up Fox’s patented narrative of conservative victimhood, Doocy asked if the kids were targeted because of their MAGA caps. She agreed and added that they were targeted for what they stood for “which is Christianity, the right for life, and they were singled out, and I believe partially, because of the color of their skin."

In setting up the show's message - that the boys were bullied, Earhardt asked why Native American Nathan Phillips chose to "get in [Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann’s] his face."

Hamlin spoke about the “horrific insults” thrown at the boys by the small group of Black Hebrew Israelites. She said she didn’t know why Phillips chose Nick Sandmann and then gushed over how Sandmann “had the courage to look this man in the face and he tried to diffuse the situation by not reacting and by standing there respectfully."

Cohost Brian Kilmeade encouraged her to explain what happened. She spoke at length about the "horrible, horrible things” said to the teens which prompted them to perform school chants to drown them out. Hamlin almost broke into tears when spoke about the “hatred message that was being thrown at our children.”

Doocy asked her to discuss her feelings about the Catholic Diocese’s initial condemnation of the boys which, according to Doocy, “jumped the gun" and "that made it worse.”

Hamlin responded that she was disappointed that the church would "rush to judgment by not supporting one of their own schools and their own people.”

Earhardt commented that “now that we know all the facts” it must be hard for Hamlin, as a Christian mother, to encounter “people com[ing] up to young kids and they shout these insults at them." Advancing the rightwing/Fox anti-media meme, Earhardt added, “And then to see how the media didn’t tell the full story." Eahardt became visibly upset when she spoke about cancellation of classes at Covington because of possible danger. Hamlin agreed that everyone is frightened.

Actually, Ainsley, you don't have "all the facts." The “left wing activists,” cited by Kilmeade were members of the Black Hebrew Israelites. They are, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, extremists with a ‘long, strange list of enemies’ including white people, Jewish people, and the LBGTQ community,” NOT “left wing activists.” And contrary to Kilmeade’s claim, that this group "approached the teens first," they did not approach the boys, "but stood still while hurling their insults, some of which were directed towards the Native Americans.

What wasn't mentioned was that only two Native-Americans approached the mob of (all-white) boys. One of them, the elder Phillips, said that that the boys blocked his way to the Lincoln statue where he wanted to pray. He also noted that he approached the boys in an effort to stave off a confrontation between them and the African-American men.

Oh, so sad about these heroic young Christian, white teens. But as Salon points out, in “Defenders of the MAGA-hat youth: Spare us your concern for children, please,” there seems to be a double-standard when it comes to the right-wing smear machine smearing children.

Watch the double standard below, from the January 22, 2019 Fox & Friends.