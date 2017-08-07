It’s not just child Trump-fan “Pickle” getting some “curvy couch loving.” Fox & Friends has found a new Trump-loving kid to fawn over. Recently, Donald Trump’s number one propaganda outlet favorite morning chat show chatted with young Millie March who is just full-to-bursting with love for Trump. Funny, Fox & Friends’ reaction to kids in a liberal ad wasn’t quite as, er, enthusiastic!

Back in 2011, there was some loud Fox & Friends whining about how kids in a MoveOn ad were being “used” for an “agenda.” In 2015, cohost Steve Doocy referred to kids, who protested Indiana Gov. Mike Pence’s education policy, as “pawns.” But there were no such concerns about Millie March’s adoration for Trump which made her a “viral” sensation at this year’s CPAC – love that she shared with us last week on Fox & Friends.

Last Monday's segment began with video of Millie, at CPAC, extolling the praises of Trump and how, if it weren’t for Trump, she wouldn’t be at CPAC. After the video, cohost Ainsley Earhardt asked Millie how her friends reacted to her CPAC fame. Millie seemed to imply that her classmates weren’t too thrilled, but she rubbed their noses in it by reminding them, “Who's our president? Who's our president?” Young March looked quite pleased with herself as she recounted this tale.

After March mentioned that she won her race for school president, video of her campaign was shown. In discussing how she came to love politics, Earhardt asked Millie’s father if he knew that she was “extra special" and "so smart.”

Doocy continued the propaganda fest by asking what about Trump Millie likes the most. She responded that Trump is “doing an amazing job” by “trying to repeal Obamacare.” This was followed by the assertion that Trump “is doing the best job as a president you could ever do.”

Her claim that Trump has “done more good in the past six months than Obama has in the past eight years” dovetailed nicely with Fox’s anti-Obama, er, bias. As she bashed Obama, her father nodded his head vigorously and Fox Friend (and Koch tool) Pete Hegseth commented, “succinctly said, there you go.”

March modeled her Trump/GOP couture which included an “Ed Gillespie for Governor” hat. (Gillespie is a Republican who is running for the governorship of Virginia.) Millie was asked if she is interested in politics and if so, would she want to be the first female president? She said she will run "if the country needs me" but she does not care if she'll be the first female president. (Millie is no fan of Hillary Clinton. On Twitter, she described Clinton as “evil.”)

Watch Fox & Friends love Millie March just as much as she loves Trump below, from the July 31, 2017 Fox & Friends.