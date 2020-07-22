Gov. Brian Kemp ridiculously tried to defend his lawsuit against Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, for mandating face masks in Atlanta, by claiming that he encourages people to wear face masks but that a mandate will shut down businesses.

Appearing on Fox & Friends yesterday, Kemp made these nonsensical excuses for having sued Lance Bottoms:

KEMP: Every day we’re fighting hard for the lives, to protect lives against COVID, but also to protect the livelihoods of my fellow citizens who have been working so hard to get this economy back going, and when we have local mayors that start going whether above or beyond the executive orders that I have in place and try to pull back on our economy and start shutting our economy and shutting businesses down with really a knee-jerk reaction, you know I just can’t allow that so we filed a suit to put Georgians first.

Kemp never explained how a mask mandate damages the economy or shuts down business nor why a lawsuit to get rid of a mandate puts Georgians first.

Not one of the three sycophantic hosts asked.

Instead, cohost Steve Doocy sucked up, but he very timidly hinted that a mask mandate is not harming his state’s economy.

DOOCY: I get you because I live in New Jersey, and it has been very slow to reopen, but our numbers are actually trending down, it seems like the rest of the country is trending up. … There is a mandate that you’ve got to wear a mask when you’re out in public.

Doocy didn’t say anything about businesses suffering as a result. But he did suggest that mask wearing should be encouraged.

DOOCY: Can’t you at the same time encourage masks to be worn and still keep businesses open? Because ultimately if we don’t wear masks schools might not open across the country, you can’t go to sports, businesses might have to get locked down again.

Now Kemp claimed mask-wearing is necessary:

KEMP: I agree with you. I mean, I’ve been saying for weeks now we need to wear masks. We’ve ordered millions of masks in Georgia that we’re now deploying to local governments and to our schools. … The point is when you have local officials that are going beyond the executive orders during this public state of emergency trying to pull our economy back. … It will shut our hospitals down.

No challenge from the lapdogs on that blather.

The fact is that Fulton County, which is where Atlanta is situated, has the highest number of new cases in the state.

None of the three brought that up.

You can watch Kemp BS below, from the July 21, 2020 Fox & Friends.