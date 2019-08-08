On a day supposedly devoted to consoling victims of the El Paso and Dayton mass shootings, Donald Trump made himself out to be the victim and repeatedly attacked many of the parts of America he hates. Fox & Friends First host Heather Childers was there to help the messaging.

In this case, crybaby Trump's targets were The New York Times, Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Dayton’s Democratic mayor Nan Whaley, FNC’s Shepard Smith, CNN, Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX), “truly disgusting” Democrats and, before leaving Washington, former El Paso Congressman, Beto O’Rourke.

As NBC’s Jonathan Allen noted, Trump wound up stepping on his own golden opportunity to look presidential. Allen found at least one Republican donor willing to go on the record in agreement:

"Landing Air Force One in a grief-stricken community to provide comfort, kick-start the healing process and show unity is an American tradition," said Republican donor Dan Eberhart. "If the result is leaving behind a smoldering Twitter war, America might have been better off with an aborted landing."

But on Fox & Friends First this morning, poor Trump was merely the victim of a divisive media. You might even think he was the biggest sufferer of the day.

Anchor Heather Childers predictably used the real national tragedies to whip up more hatred for America:

CHILDERS: Well, despite President Trump’s attempts to bring the country together, the mainstream media continues to use extreme rhetoric.

She played clips of MSNBC pundits accusing Trump of inciting the kind of violence that occurred in El Paso and Dayton. Without anyone to explain why someone might say so, Childers moved on to a clip of The Hill’s Joe Concha likening MSNBC to Infowars and telling Tucker Carlson, of all people, that NBC should not allow such talk “because this is the stuff that divides the country.”

Childers went on to whine that coverage of Trump has been 92% negative.

She spent no time at all considering why that might be.

Apparently, Childers thinks it’s the media’s job to be supportive of Dear Leader Trump no matter how he behaves – unlike, say, when she asked for “thoughts” on the matter of “Did Obama Campaign Threaten Chelsea Clinton's Life 2 Keep Parents Silent?" about his birth certificate; or when she accused President Barack Obama of doing nothing to fight ISIS; or when she put up no challenge to the baseless conspiracy theory promoted by Fox’s Heather Nauert (before she got a high-ranking job at the State Department) that the Obama White House was “hiding something” in the so-called Fast and Furious “scandal.”

Watch Childers gaslight viewers and exploit tragedy below, from the August 8, 2019 Fox & Friends First.