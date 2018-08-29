Never mind Donald Trump’s pussy-grabbing boasts and the pay-offs to porn stars and Playboy Playmates. America’s evangelicals are standing strong with Trump because, according to an evangelical preacher on Fox & Friends, Trump is the most Christian loving president ever. Sleep well, gentle readers because the war on Christians is over!

On Monday, August 27, amidst the controversy surrounding Trump’s petty refusal to lower the White House flag in commemoration of Sen. John McCain, Trump met with hypocrites luminaries of the Christian evangelical, religious right – religious (?) leaders. They loathed Bill Clinton for his infidelities, but don’t seem to have a problem with Trump’s extra-curricular activities.

Yesterday, one of the attendees, Dr. Ronnie Floyd, preached the Trump gospel to Fox & Friends cohosts Steve Doocy and Katie Pavlich. Guest cohost Pavlich is a conservative whose Christianity includes hate mongering about Muslims and bearing false witness about Barack Obama.

Pavlich introduced Dr. Ronnie Floyd who is the author of “Living Fit,” a book about pursuing a health life-style. She didn’t mention that he is also the author of “The Gay Agenda, It’s Dividing the Family, Church, and the Nation.” He is also a signatory to “The Nashville Statement,” a manifesto which characterizes LGBTQ people as immoral and sinful, opposes same sex marriage, and denigrates transgender people. Floyd also believes that being gay is “Satan’s con job.”

Pastor Floyd described the evangelical soiree as a “celebration” of all that has happened since Trump’s election and a show of gratitude towards Trump’s leadership. In framing the Fox propaganda message for the piece (Trump as defender of the Christian faith), Doocy summed up what Floyd was taking about: “You are grateful for the fact that this president is, in your estimation, protecting religious freedoms.”

Video of some of Trump’s commentary, citing “the dignity of life” and “the glory of God,” was shown. Naturally, it included Trump congratulating himself (without any specifics) over his attempts to stop persecutions of Christians “all over the world.”

Doocy repeated the “all over the world” phrase before he asked Floyd why he, “as an evangelical leader, support this president.” This afforded Floyd the opportunity to do more gushing over the White House defender of the faith: “We have a leader in our nation who could go down in history as being the most pro-life, the most pro-religious liberty, and the most pro-conservative judicial leader that we’ve ever had in making appointments.”

Again, Floyd gave thanks for Trump’s willingness “to stand up for life, for the sanctity and the dignity of human life.” (Unless, of course, you are an immigrant whose child has been taken from you by the Trump administration, but I digress…) He lauded Trump for being “on the forefront for religious liberty, protecting religious liberty” here and around the world. Again, no specifics were given. He asserted that the Trump administration is “standing in the gap and making a difference.”

Pavlich provided more Fox/Christian propaganda with her follow-up: “When the president said that the war on religion and religious freedom is over, so clearly there’s been a big difference between his administration and the previous.”

Unlike his last appearance on Fox & Friends, Floyd didn’t offer a closing prayer.

So, did you get the messages? Christianity is being persecuted, but Trump, despite his lies, his adultery and other alleged sexual misconduct and likely criminality, is saving it – unlike Obama! Guess Trump wasn’t content with just saving Christmas…

Watch it below, from the August 28, 2018 Fox & Friends.