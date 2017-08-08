In March, a Fox News poll found that Sen. Bernie Sanders is the most popular politician in the country, nearly 20 points more popular than Donald Trump. So, naturally, the phony patriots of Fox News are on a mission to whip up as much hostility toward him as possible.

The pretext for this morning's bitch session on Fox & Friends was Sanders’ new book, “Bernie Sanders' Guide to Political Revolution,” which is geared for teenagers.

Of course, nobody noted how much more popular Sanders is than Trump. Instead, Fox Business host Lisa "Kennedy" Montgomery joined the show for 14 minutes of mean-spirited mockery of him.

Predictably, Fox ignored the substance and went straight for the insults.

Kennedy sneered that the book is “for the young communist who has everything.” She described it as, “Grandpa telling them your stuff belongs to someone else, and someone else’s stuff belongs to you.” She mocked Sanders’ voice to laughter from the curvy couch cohosts.

“He’s creeping into his late 90s. I think he’s fresher and more relevant than ever,” Kennedy snarked.

Sanders is actually 75.

Cohost Brian Kilmeade said, “I find it sad that America has an appetite for socialism.”

That was an opening for Kennedy to attack a favorite right-wing target, higher education: “Unfortunately, there aren’t enough people who have escaped communist regimes who are college professors now,” she smirked. “Really what they need is a giant class trip of everyone who’s been brainwashed -“

“To Venezuela!” cohost Ainsley Earhardt “quipped.”

Kennedy mocked Sanders' voice again. “It’s when the state has control of the means of production or something. There’s something about means or when someone’s mean to you and you want to be a producer.”

Kilmeade laughed.

“Unfortunately, a lot of this leftist, populist economics is based on jealously,” Kennedy declared, without offering a single bit of evidence to support her conclusion. “It’s not based on encouraging people to work hard and foster their great ideas.”

Yet, instead of discussing any great ideas themselves, the hosts were all ears as Kennedy turned psychiatrist, despite a lack of any credentials in the field. “It’s an incredibly emotionally, immature political philosophy,” she proclaimed, “and that’s why he has to sell his idea to teens, when their prefrontal cortex is still disconnected from their brains and they can’t make logical decisions.”

Watch this latest example of Fox News’ fear and loathing of America below, from the August 8, 2017 Fox & Friends.