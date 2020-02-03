After Donald Trump congratulated Kansas, instead of Missouri, for the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory last night, Fox & Friends got busy with clean up duty this morning.

In case you missed it, Trump tweeted his congratulations to Kansas last night after the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl:

Apparently, Trump didn’t know that the Chiefs represent Kansas City, Missouri. He later corrected his error. I can just imagine the Fox News poutrage had President Barack Obama congratulated the wrong state, even if he later corrected himself

But since it was Dear Leader Trump showing his ignorance and incompetence, it was Fox & Friends’ job to make up excuses.

Apparently, cohost Steve Doocy was assigned the biggest shovel.

DOOCY: The president was watching, and he sent out a tweet: "Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game and a fantastic comeback under immense pressure. We are proud of you and the State of Missouri. You are true Champions."

Earlier, apparently, he had sent out a tweet that said, "Congratulations to the people of Kansas." Kansas City is in Kansas, and it is also in Missouri. It's like the difference between the New York Giants, I mean the Giants are -- people call them the New York Giants, but they're in New Jersey.

Cohost Ainsley Earhardt said, “Right.”

Cohost Brian Kilmeade chimed in that it was just like Massapequa and Massapequa Park in Long Island. That earned an appreciative cackle from “real journalist” Earhardt.

You can watch it below, from the February 3, 2020 Fox & Friends, via Media Matters.

(H/T reader Eric Jefferson)