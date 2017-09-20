Despite its constant mantra that liberals are “snowflakes” who are easily insulted, Fox News wasted no time in cranking up its umbrage machine over the anti-Trump comments at the Emmy Award ceremonies. Monday morning, on Fox & Friends, cowboy “comedian and blogger” Chad Prather showed us conservative victimhood (dare we say “snowflakes?”) at its finest.

Prather (last seen on Fox & Friends claiming that nobody cared about Trump’s intel leaks to Russia) began his incisive commentary with his reflection that the anti-Trump jokes were like “a one trick pony” that got old and stale. He claimed, “The more they whine, the more we’re gonna win.” He demonstrated his sagacity with his comment that next year, Stephen Colbert probably won’t host the Emmy’s, but Trump will still be president. He “joked,” “I started calling it the Enema Awards ‘cause we know that there’s a load of crap coming our way.” That elicited hearty laughter from the curvy couch cretins.

He claimed those nasty liberals are bringing conservative families together because they’re turning off the TV and not watching “the protests” at football games and “partisan political rallies that are disguised as award shows.” He griped that the award show was just an “echo chamber” where “nobody is listening.” (Did he just describe Fox News?)

Fox Friend and resident wall of genius, Steve Doocy proffered this gem: “The ironic part is Hollywood used to love Donald Trump before he ran for president as a Republican.” Of course, he offered no proof of his claim.

Prather showed his phone’s screensaver which, he claimed, shows Al Sharpton having dinner with Trump and serves to remind him “of the hypocrisy of the left.” In showing his social sensitivity, Prather asked how many homeless people were on Hollywood Boulevard during the show. He accused liberals of talking liberal but "living conservative" and engaged in the standard liberals-are-climate-hypocrites with his reference to the stars’ airplanes and limos.

Cohost Ainsley Earhardt started a standard Fox whine about how conservative actors are treated so badly in Hollywood and are, thus, “too frightened to be exactly who they are.”

Prather told Earhardt he went “public” because he loves free speech and good comedy and, “Last night was not a good example of that.” He bragged about his courageous convictions, saying he doesn’t want to be “a chirping marionette that parrots out the narrative in order to get work.” (Did he describe most of the pundits on Fox News!)

Fox pal Pete Hegseth pontificated about how humor is better when it’s directed to both sides and asked why people “don’t realize that.”

Doocy chirped, “Johnny Carson.”

Prather said, “A lot of folks have lost their guts” and can’t be true to themselves." He predicted more “one trick pony” acts at award shows.

When Earhardt tried to absolve Dolly Parton of the political humor done by the other two “9 to 5” stars, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda, Prather said that he couldn’t believe that anybody “wants to listen to what Hanoi Jane has to say.” That was a nickname given to Fonda by the right wing during the Vietnam war.

Doocy wrapped up the agitprop in a big bow: “I think we were all surprised at how non-stop the beatathon was for the president of the United States.”

Funny, the Fox friends never had any problem with Fox’s “non-stop beatathon” for Barack Obama. Got hypocrisy?

Check out another example of Fox’s fine whine on the September 18, 2017 Fox & Friends.