Irony doesn’t begin to describe the level of hypocrisy and dishonesty going on at Fox & Friends this morning as they continued the Fox News celebration of Andrew McCabe’s firing - yet lectured the rest of the media for being biased. In this case "biased" meant not licking their chops over the cruel and authoritarian treatment of McCabe.

At the beginning of the 8 AM hour, cohost Ed Henry, moonlighting from his day job as a supposedly objective correspondent, announced the news. He didn’t bother to hide the excitement in his voice: “Attorney General Jeff Sessions firing! – Terminating! - the former director at the FBI, Andrew McCabe.”

Cohost Rachel Campos-Duffy got right to the first pro-Trump talking point: that Trump had nothing to do with McCabe’s firing. (She forgot to mention how Fox News has targeted him since October 2016,) She was joined by Henry and cohost Pete Hegseth – who just happens to be a candidate to replace the current Veterans Affairs secretary.

The team then worked in a plug for a second special counsel to investigate the FBI and an attack on the Mueller investigation while they were at it. It was hard to miss how all three were promoting the Trump-friendly message that the whole Russia investigation (which McCabe had been part of) is nothing but a witch hunt from a corrupt deep state.

Of course, they conveniently ignored the evidence of Trump collusion right under our eyes. As well as his long record of suspicious behavior. Not to mention Trump’s penchant for firing and or maligning those who seem to threaten his suspicious relations with Russia: James Comey, Sally Yates, Robert Mueller, Jeff Sessions and now McCabe.

“So the president not responsible for this decision but definitely happy with it,” Campos-Duffy chirped.

“The McCabe/Comey FBI wrote the exoneration statement for Hillary Clinton before they interviewed her," Henry informed us. "That might be all you need to know." Yes, it might be all you need to know - if your only goal is to validate Trump. But anyone interested in the facts would want to know, as The Washington Post reported, that the statement was drafted (i.e. not completed) after investigators had done the bulk of their investigative work and did not expect to file criminal charges in connection with the email server investigation.

I’m sure you won’t be shocked to know that not a single host corrected the record.

Instead, we got former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino enumerating McCabe’s ills. “We’re all supposed to be crying for Andy McCabe? You know, really - spare me!” Bongino cried.

None of the Fox Friends cared that McCabe got fired 26 hours before he planned to retire, which could cost him his pension benefits. And we do not know most of the details of what the grounds were.

But Campos-Duffy agreed with Bongino. She then whined, “The media has joined in also crying a river for Andrew McCabe.”

“Because you’re talking about institutions that the American public have lost confidence in,” Hegseth added, “like the so-called mainstream media ‘journalists’ [he made air quotes] in this country that ram narratives down our throat, that we don’t want and don’t believe.”

Hegseth played a montage of pundits criticizing McCabe’s firing. Henry highlighted a tweet from Andrea Mitchell suggesting that McCabe could qualify for his full pension if a “friendly member of Congress hired him” for the extra time needed.

Campos-Duffy asked Henry, “How unusual is this kind of advocacy for someone to skirt getting his pension when, clearly, the office, the FBI has said this guy doesn’t deserve it?”

Henry feigned even-handedness. “I think if you sat her down, Andrea Mitchell would argue she was just passing along the facts that a supporter of McCabe was saying,” he began. “But, you know, the second part of that is there are plenty of people in the media who you could just see are cheering McCabe on … and suggesting this is the Friday night massacre. This is Nixon. This is Watergate. It is a narrative that whether the facts support it or not, is gonna continue to be fed.”

Yet, one hour later, Geraldo Rivera was on the set complaining that the firing was “tacky” and smacked of Nixon’s Saturday Night Massacre.

None of the cohosts complained. That could be because Rivera went on to say he thought McCabe was in “some real, severe criminal jeopardy” for lying to investigators, as Heather at Crooks and Liars noted. I’m sure the cohosts were also heartened by Rivera calling Trump “my friend” and McCabe “a Democratic mole within the FBI from the get-go.”

When Rivera said he thought McCabe would wind up getting his pension anyway, Hegseth called it “unfortunate.”

But no, it’s all the rest of the media that is biased.

Watch the gas lighting below, from the March 17, 2018 Fox & Friends. The second video below is via Crooks and Liars.