In the New York Times, Donald Trump publicly attacked his own attorney general, Jeff Sessions, for, in essence, putting principles over protection of Trump in the Russia investigation. But what’s not to love about such un-presidential, unethical behavior if you’re Fox & Friends?

From The Times' article:

President Trump said on Wednesday that he never would have appointed Attorney General Jeff Sessions had he known Mr. Sessions would recuse himself from overseeing the Russia investigation that has dogged his presidency, calling the decision “very unfair to the president.” In a remarkable public break with one of his earliest political supporters, Mr. Trump complained that Mr. Sessions’s decision ultimately led to the appointment of a special counsel that should not have happened. “Sessions should have never recused himself, and if he was going to recuse himself, he should have told me before he took the job and I would have picked somebody else,” Mr. Trump said.

Trump cheerleader Cohost Ainsley Earhardt didn’t waste any precious air time on the ethical or even Constitutional implications of a president valuing loyalty above the law. Earhardt merely regurgitated Dear Leader's talking points, saying Trump had been “very critical” of Sessions and that if Trump had known in advance Sessions would recuse himself, Trump “never would have put [Sessions] in this position.”

Trump cheerleader Cohost Steve Doocy thinks we should all cut Trump slack. “Keep in mind, he has not been a politician very long,” Doocy said. As if six months into his presidency, we should not expect him to act like a president or follow simple rules of ethics and decency.

To Doocy, the Department of Justice was at fault for not letting Trump know Sessions would put loyalty to the Constitution over Dear Leader (transcript excerpts via Media Matters).

DOOCY: Had [Trump] known that when you’re in the Department of Justice, if you’re involved in any way with some sort of an investigation, you’ve got to recuse yourself. Had Jeff Sessions told him, anybody from the Department of Justice told him that, probably would have said, you know what, I love Jeff Sessions, he was the first guy from the U.S. Senate who helped me out, but you know what, Jeff? The AG job is not for you.

Earhardt helped pile on - because it’s her job to agree with Dear Leader no matter what!

EARHARDT: Because [Sessions] met with ambassador twice and didn’t say it in his confirmation hearings. The president’s just saying what’s on his mind. This is the biggest investigation, this is the biggest thing on Jeff Sessions’ table or on his desk, and he’s recusing himself from it, and that’s what the president is saying. He’s saying, you know, it’s like you getting a job and getting hired and you don’t do the big project at work.

Doocy was also there to back up Dear Leader. Loyalty uber alles!

DOOCY: Sure. Keep in mind, Donald Trump is a fighter, and he wants people who are on his team who are fighters as well. He doesn’t want somebody who’s got to fold before they can fight.

Watch the propaganda below, from the July 20, 2017 Fox & Friends, via Media Matters. Underneath is a real analysis of Trump’s behavior from the July 19, 2017 The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell.