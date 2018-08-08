Fox & Friends all but announced that any humiliation for the tight race in Ohio’s special election – despite Donald Trump’s campaign rally there - was the fault of Republican Troy Balderson – and the fact that Democrat Danny O’Connor looked like a Trump supporter!

As I write this, Balderson is ahead by a mere 0.9% in what should have been an easy victory for him. FiveThirtyEight.com notes that while Balderson is likely to win (though there are still thousands of provisional and absentee ballots to be counted), the Democrats overperformed in this red district by 13 points.

The New York Times reported today that “Republican Party leaders were alarmed by the tight Ohio race in a once-reliably red district, taking it as a vivid expression of the backlash against President Trump in suburban areas.” (Emphases are mine.)

Nevertheless, Trump made the Ohio race about a victory for himself:

When I decided to go to Ohio for Troy Balderson, he was down in early voting 64 to 36. That was not good. After my speech on Saturday night, there was a big turn for the better. Now Troy wins a great victory during a very tough time of the year for voting. He will win BIG in Nov. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 8, 2018

About a half hour later, Trump remembered (or his staff reminded him) to congratulate Balderson:

.....Congratulations to Troy Balderson on a great win in Ohio. A very special and important race! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 8, 2018

Naturally, Trump’s Fox Friends were there to help massage his ego this morning.

First, the Curvy Couch BFFs suggested that Democrat Danny O’Connor, Balderson’s challenger, came close because he didn’t attack Trump. Cohost Brian Kilmeade called it “important to point out” that O’Connor’s website has “nothing anti-Trump.” Kilmeade added that O’Connor “talks about working across the aisle” and “If you run like a Republican, you might actually do well in a Republican district.”

Cohost Abby Huntsman made the Trump-ego-massaging point more explicitly, with amplification from Kilmeade:

HUNTSMAN: If [Balderson] gets to that finish line, I don't think he would get there if it weren't for President Trump going and doing that rally just a few days ago. I think it's a reminder to Republicans, you need more than just Trump out there campaigning for you. You need to be likable. The local paper actually endorsed the Democrat, the first time they'd done that in decades, because they said that he couldn't identify on anything other than Trump. They didn't know who he was as a person.

[…]

KILMEADE: Good point, and other candidates should take a lesson… It’s good to have the president there and have the money behind you and say “I have his support” but who are you? Tell me who you are.

HUNTSMAN: Why should we vote for you, not the president.

Doocy, uncharacteristically, was likely a sour note in Trump’s ear. He pointed out that Trump “can, in some cases, motivate the other side.”

Watch the mop up below, from the August 8, 2018 Fox & Friends, via Media Matters.