A Fox & Friends producer took the network’s longing to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to a whole new level this morning when the show displayed a large graphic indicating her death in 2019.

Fox News has been obsessing over Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s recent cancer surgery and subsequent absences from the Supreme Court with an obvious hope that Donald Trump will soon have the opportunity to replace her with a conservative.

Apparently, someone at Fox & Friends just can’t wait. For a few second before cohost Ainsley Earhardt’s interview with a professor complaining that there aren’t enough conservative opinions on college campuses, the show displayed a full-screen graphic saying, “Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg 1933-2019."

Eight minutes later, cohost Steve Doocy announced the mistake. "We need to apologize,” he said. “At the beginning of Ainsley's interview with the professor, a technical error in the control room triggered a graphic of Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a date on it. We don't want to make it seem anything other than, that was a mistake, that was an accident. We believe she is still at home recovering from surgery. Big mistake."

"We apologize, big mistake," Earhardt said.

Nobody said they hoped Ginsburg would complete her recovery and enjoy many more years of good health.

Watch it below, from the January 21, 2019 Fox & Friends.