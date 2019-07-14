Fox & Friends found Donald Trump’s anti-American, racist attack on four Democratic U.S. Congresswomen of color great fun and lauded it for making “an important point.”

Trump’s tweets would have been disgusting had they referred to anyone. But the fact that they were an attack on sitting U.S. Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, each a citizen (three of whom were born in the U.S.), should be cause for outrage even for the Trio of Trump Toadies known as Fox & Friends.

So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

....and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

....it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

First, Fox & Friends laughed appreciatively at Trump’s tweets. Cohost Todd Piro admiringly referred to Trump as the “Comedian in Chief.” Cohost Jedediah Bila added, “Someone’s feeling very comedic today.”

But that wasn’t enough sycophancy. Piro piled on against the Congresswomen, collectively known as "the Squad," albeit with unintentional irony. “The words you say have real life consequences and I think that needs to be taken into consideration,” he scolded - while lapping up Trump's tweets like a thirsty puppy dog.

Bila took the fascism a step further. She applauded and validated Trump’s characterization of American citizens and Congresswomen, along with their supporters, as enemies of America:

BILA: I think President Trump is making an important point because he’s trying to say that the values that built this country – everything from securing the border, and being a nation of laws to freedom of speech on college campuses. Whatever issue you’re talking about, a lot of times, these are the very issues that the left is trying to obstruct. He’s drawing attention to that and saying, “If you don’t like what this country stands for, you’re not gonna change it and take away all these things Americans value so much.” Like if you don’t like it, leave and go set up camp somewhere else. But you’re not gonna destroy what we have fought so hard and so long to value.

Cohost Griff Jenkins chimed in, “It’s a good point.”

As Media Matters noted, Trump’s hideous tweets were likely inspired by a previous Fox & Friends segment about “the Squad.” So now, in another turn of the vicious cycle, the Fan in Chief undoubtedly felt validated by his Fox Friends’ response.

See how Trumpism can’t be separated from Fox News below, from the June 14, 2019 Fox & Friends, via Media Matters’ John Whitehouse.