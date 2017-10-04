Ainsley Earhardt’s Fox & Friends cohosts were stunned into silence by her suggestion that Las Vegas Shooter Stephen Paddock was set off by hearing “God Bless America” sung at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival he shot up on Sunday.

From the Media Matters transcript:

EARHARDT: …[W]hat’s interesting, our last guest, the forensic psychiatrist said, “When you have someone who’s young that does something like this, they do it for notoriety; when you have someone who is older, they do it for a cause.” And maybe this guy heard that song, God Bless America. His brother said he didn’t believe in God or didn’t have a God or didn’t have faith in his life so maybe this is all speculation but that possibly could be the reason because he knows country musicians or country music fans are normally pro-God and go to church on Sundays. Maybe he has a problem with that or had a problem with that.

After an uncomfortable bit of silence, Earhardt said, “OK, y’all don’t want to weigh in on that. Alright, stay silent.” Then she urged the viewers to send emails with their thoughts.

If you haven’t yet seen Trevor Noah’s hilarious response to this and the rest of Fox’s Las Vegas lunacy, do check it out.

What’s also interesting is that Earhardt cited their previous guest, a forensic psychiatrist, as a credible expert. That was Dr. Michael Welner. His attempt to blame CNN for the shooting was so untenable that cohost Brian Kilmeade later made a special announcement telling viewers that Fox does not endorse Welner’s views.

But you can see that Earhardt was still on board with them at this point.

Watch it below, from the October 3, 2017 Fox & Friends, via Media Matters.