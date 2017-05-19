2017-05-18 22:59:24 -0400

Interesting that Earhardt went back to a version of the old Fox trope of “Some people say” for her tribute to this man.



It is not a matter of speaking ill of the dead to note the destruction this man gleefully and willfully visited upon this nation and the world. It would speak ill of the dead to not be mindful of the many people in nations around the world who suffered in horrifying and cruel ways as a result of his behavior. The body count is truly staggering, if you include the vicious legacies of the Nixon, Reagan and W Bush foreign and domestic policies – and all of that was celebrated, promoted and very much made possible by the work of one Roger Ailes.



It is not a matter of speaking ill of the dead to note that this man happily promoted divisiveness and viciousness as a way of life, cheapened the public discourse in the United States, and championed the most hateful elements of society in spreading vile racist and misogynist sentiments – and simultaneously emboldened the worst among us to not only behave as childish bullies but also somehow take pride in that behavior.



It is true that this man ended his life in disgrace, but one doubts he would ever have acknowledged it. In the same way that Bill O’Reilly now petulantly insists that some grand conspiracy caused him to act so horribly as to become a liability to even an organization like Fox News, Ailes similarly never took any responsibility for his behavior. (I note that O’Reilly is now so desperate for public acclamation that he is frantically taking a regular slot on Glenn Beck’s failing radio show. One presumes he is doing so to warm the seat for Ted Cruz, who should wind up there in the next few years, as soon as he is either voted out of office or chooses on his own to go to punditry as a profession – like Jason Chaffetz just did.)



Weep not for Roger Ailes, or even for his family, which enjoys untold millions reaped from the horrors he willfully inflicted upon this world. It is said that the true measure of a person’s life is whether they made the world a better place by their having lived in it. The notion of leaving the campground a little cleaner than when you arrived there. If we apply that measure to Ailes and his life, it is a sad truth that he left the world an angrier, nastier and more divided place – as a direct result of his willful actions. He personally profited from these actions and was proud of them. He is no more worthy of anyone’s sympathy, even at this time, than any other public malefactor.



We should absolutely remember Roger Ailes, and we should remember what he did in life. And we should remember that the continuing viciousness of Fox News and the Right Wing of this country owe much to Ailes. We can mark his passing, but there is no cause to mourn him.