In case you missed it, Donald Trump gave an unhinged press conference today that should be terrifying to anyone who cares about the competence, mental state and priorities of the man in the Oval Office. But to Fox News correspondent John Roberts, it was just Trump having fun.

For much of the presser, Trump ranted about the media, mostly for not recognizing how awesome he is. He snapped at a Jewish reporter who asked him how he'll handle anti-Semitism, saying, "'m the least anti-Semitic person you have ever seen in your entire life." He also insultingly assumed that African American reporter April Ryan was friends with the members of the Congressional Black Caucus and could set up a meeting for him.

In short, Trump sounded angry, vindictive and unhappy.

Even the obviously pro-Trump Melissa Francis seemed a bit taken aback. She began the coverage immediately following the press conference by “quipping” that the White House Correspondents Dinner was probably going to be canceled as a result.

After he had his own chuckle at her joke, Roberts talked about the “fun” of it all.

ROBERTS: I think President Trump had more fun today than he’s had for at least the last week or so. I mean, this White House really has been under siege. He had an opportunity to – in a very freewheeling fashion, as he has done so many times – take a number of different questions. At one point, he said he was having a very good time engaging with the press. And we saw him do this time and time again on the campaign trail but the first time we’ve seen him do it as president! It’s the first time he’s had a solo news conference.

Roberts went on to helpfully echo Trump’s talking points, that the problem is really the leaks about his aides’ contacts with Russia, not any of his possible ties to Russia. Nor did Roberts happen to mention this concerning comment:

TRUMP: I have nothing to do with Russia. To the best of my knowledge no person that I deal with does.

But even Roberts couldn’t quote with a straight face Trump’s boast that his administration “is running like a fine-tuned machine.” Roberts laughed a bit while repeating it.

