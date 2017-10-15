After Donald Trump griped about late night comedians being mean to him, it didn’t take long for his Fox News “Amen corner” to spring into action on his behalf.

In case you missed it, Trump had a little Twitter fit last week about getting no respect from late night comedians: “Late Night host are dealing with the Democrats for their very ‘unfunny’ & repetitive material, always anti-Trump! Should we get Equal Time?”

The next day, “comedian and blogger” Chad Prather was back on Fox & Friends to suggest the jokes about Trump are just too mean.

We last saw Prather in September, on Fox & Friends, when he whined about how the Emmy Awards show was just so darned unfair to Trump and, of course, how awful it is to be a Hollywood conservative.

Now, Prather whined about how late night comedians are so darned unfair to Trump.

After a video from various late night comedians who have the effrontery to mock Fox & Friends’ BFF, cohost Dean Cain (whom former Fox host Andrea Tantaros accused of sexual harassment) started the ball rolling: “Did these guys miss the memo? Half the country voted for Donald Trump, and by the way, he won.” ( Clinton got 48.2% of the popular vote, Trump got 46.1%.) Cain then introduced the “very funny” Prather.

After Prather opined, “There is a political narrative that’s going on,” he added that comedians “should be able to do that, just don’t forget the comedy part.” He claimed (on a network that has relentlessly bashed Barack Obama) that “This has become a political bashing party on late night television.”

After, once again, invoking freedom of speech, Prather preached, “Most of America also has the right to turn them off and that’s what’s happening.”

Cohost and loyal GOP handmaid, Abby Huntsman, validated the narrative. The comedians “are alienating, basically, half of your audience,” she claimed, because of their “hate” for Trump. She “asked” if the comedians just “don’t like the president” or if they are “trying to influence the political agenda?” (Fox News would never do that, right?)

With a great big “aw-shucks” folksy grin, Prather claimed there is still a state of shock over Trump’s victory and (to reinforce the VERY IMPORTANT FOX MESSAGE) “There’s an agenda there.”

Prather even suggested that late night hosts are reciting Hillary Clinton’s “narrative.” He accused them of being too cowardly to talk about Harvey Weinstein. (Warning: Fox Fake News – comedians are doing just that.)

Prather cited “tanking” ratings for late night comedy as proof that the folks don’t like anti-Trump satire. “Where is the conservative talk show host?” he asked. In fact, the late night comedy shows that have grown the most this year are all Trump lampooners.

Conservative “comics” may not have a place on late night comedy, but conservative snowflakes sure do have a safe space at Fox News!

Check out this Fox & Friends whinefest from Sunday, October 8th, 2017, below.