Fox News’ Kat Timpf and Neil Cavuto, not usually big fans of Donald Trump, complained about the media highlighting his misinformation and deceit about Hurricane Dorian and Alabama.

In a discussion about the 2020 election, Timpf said Republicans and Trump should be doing better in the polls. “A lot of it has to do with not staying on message,” she claimed. She blamed Trump for that. She complained that Trump was “spending a lot of time” on the map of Hurricane Dorian but did not note that he is spending that time continuing to deceive and misinform Americans in order to cover up his mistake in warning residents of Alabama that it was likely to be hit by “one of the largest hurricanes ever.”

Host Cavuto criticized the media. “They disproportionately obsessed over that,” he said, suggesting that Trump’s unhinged defense of behavior which could have caused people in Alabama to panic was a nothingburger.

Contributor Timpf said three times "I don't think it was a big deal.” She added, “I think Republicans would be better served if they just ignored small things like that because come on, who really cares?"

Guest Nathan Rubin, of Millennial Politics, said, “But isn't that indicative of how this president operates, though? He gets fixated on something that seemingly is meaningless, but he has to be right. He cannot admit a mistake." Rubin suggested that the Republican wave of retirements indicates “they just don’t want to be in that environment anymore.”

Guest Joe Borelli, a Republican New York City Councilmember, also tried to shrug off Trump’s obsessive lying about Dorian. “This was an issue that was driven by the media,” he ridiculously claimed, as if it’s their fault Trump keeps lying.

Borelli went on to cite a video Trump recently tweeted showing a CNN meteorologist saying Dorian might hit Alabama. Trump regularly calls CNN ‘fake news” yet this time, when it suited his purpose, he cited CNN as proof Alabama was in the path of the storm. Except that the video wasn't proof at all.

As Huffington Post and many Twitter users pointed out, the CNN video aired on Wednesday, August 28. Trump’s dire warning to Alabama was made on Sunday, September 1, when Alabama was no longer considered at risk.

Nevertheless, Borelli called Trump’s tweet “extremely hysterical because it put a lot of egg on the face of CNN, when their own people were saying Alabama was in the path of the hurricane."

Nobody pointed out that was merely Trump falsifying information to the public again.

Fox News anchor Shepard Smith ripped Trump Friday for lying about Dorian and Alabama. Were Timpf and Cavuto suggesting their own colleague should have just shut up, too?

Watch the attempt to pretend there's nothing to look at in Trump's misinformation and deceit about a potential national crisis below, from the September 7, 2019 Cavuto Live. The relevant portion begins at about 4:15.