Despite Donald Trump’s threats to shut down the government if he doesn’t get funding for the border wall, Fox News doesn’t want its viewers to recall that Trump promised he’d get Mexico to pay for it.

Trump promised again and again he’d get Mexico to pay for the wall. But two years after his election, he has not only forgotten the promise, he threatened to hold the entire government hostage if Democrats don’t agree to have the U.S. pay for it. It was part of his temper tantrum in today's meeting with Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer.

Trump made a series of irrational and untruthful claims about the border during that meeting. But on Fox’s Outnumbered show, which immediately followed, three of the four panelists made a continuing effort to blame the Democrats and pretend that Trump has behaved presidentially.

“The president has been crystal clear,” Republican Jason Chaffetz, the show’s “one lucky guy” guest, said. “He wants a wall. I think the Democrats have failed to define what is security. If it’s not a wall, and you keep saying, ‘it’s security,’ then what is it?”

Democratic cohost Marie Harf, who had previously put Chaffetz in his place when he tried to argue that Democrats don’t want any border security, now reminded everyone that, “What Trump voters voted for though, was actually Mexico paying for the wall, not U.S. taxpayers.”

Oops! That campaign promise was so not welcome!

Cohost Melissa Francis quickly interrupted Harf to change the subject. “Answer his question, though, what is a wall?” Francis sharply commanded.

Harf replied that border security involves a combination of technology, drones, and “fencing in some parts of it but not an entire wall.”

Francis exclaimed, “That’s exactly what the president’s talking about.”

FACT CHECK: Francis is incorrect. Trump specifically demanded a wall.

So cohost Lisa Boothe did her part by claiming that Trump used the word “wall” “because it sounds better on the campaign trail” but that he didn’t really mean it.

Unlike the Mexico-will-pay promise, Boothe's claim was welcome. “Yeah, he did say ‘border wall system,’” Francis agreed.

Watch the Foxies try to erase history below, from the December 11, 2018 Outnumbered.