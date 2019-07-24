During today’s hearing before the House Intelligence Committee, former counsel Robert Mueller testified that Russia continues to interfere in the U.S. election process “as we sit here.” But Fox News’ Chief Intelligence Correspondent Catherine Herridge mentioned none of that during her regurgitation of Republican talking points that passed for reporting on Fox News.

From The New York Times:

[Mueller] offered a stark warning on Russian election tampering — “They’re doing it as we sit here” — and a sober assessment of where politics are after the Trump campaign welcomed foreign interference in 2016.

“I hope this is not the new normal,” he told Representative Peter D. Welch, Democrat of Vermont, “but I fear it is.”

Instead of noting that ominous information, Herridge worked in every Republican talking point she could fit into her 1:30 report.

First, Herridge suggested Mueller had not hinted at any Trump guilt in his testimony:

HERRIDGE: I think there were a handful of major headlines this afternoon. Special counsel Robert Mueller clarified his earlier testimony, saying that they reached no determination on whether there was criminal action by the president in terms of obstruction of justice.

What Herridge didn’t mention: Mueller specifically contradicted Trump’s claim of exoneration and said he could be charged after leaving office. She also ignored Mueller’s assertion that Trump was not always truthful in his responses to the investigation’s inquiries.

Next Herridge fell in line with Republican messaging by suggesting that the Russia probe was based on a flimsy pretext:

HERRIDGE: Republican Congressman Devin Nunes put new information into the record about the genesis of the Russia probe. He said that this did not come from official intelligence from the “Five Eyes” which is a network of intelligence agencies, including the U.S. He said it was not an official intelligence product. He said it was a tip from a former politician, a foreign politician.

What Herridge left out: The Mueller investigation found very, very damning behavior by the Trump campaign with regard to Russia.

Finally, Herridge cast doubt on Mueller’s ability as an investigator and validated the right-wing conspiracy theory that he didn’t write the Mueller report (suggesting that the supposedly-biased underlings did).

HERRIDGE: And finally, we had some new information about the, sort of the thought process for the special counsel as to whether they would subpoena the president to do an in-person interview and Robert Mueller said that this was a decision that they decided against because they thought it would be too time consuming and he was very conscious of trying to wrap up this investigation in an expeditious manner.

I can tell you having covered Robert Mueller for nearly two decades, first as the FBI director, now special counsel and here on Capitol Hill, virtually every piece of testimony that he has done, I have never seen him lack sort of the energy and the grit that has been so synonymous with his tenure as director…

I guess if Russia is interfering with Fox’s pick, it’s all good with Trump TV.

Watch Chief Intelligence Correspondent Herridge turn her back on Russian interference in our democracy below, from her coverage of Mueller’s July 24, 2019 testimony to Congress.