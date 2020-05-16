This morning, Missouri’s Republican Governor Michael Parson slobbered over Donald Trump’s (botched) handling of the COVID-19 pandemic on Fox News. Host Neil Cavuto nicely pushed back.

Much has been written about Trump’s massive pandemic failure. But nothing sums it up better than comparing the U.S. to South Korea: Eight weeks ago, the U.S. and South Korea had the same number of coronavirus cases. Today, the U.S. has more than 1.4 million cases, with more than 88,000 deaths, while South Korea has had under 12,000 cases and 262 deaths. That’s 1 in 4,678 sickened and 1 in 197,081 dying from the pandemic in South Korea vs. 1 in 223 sick in the U.S. and 1 in 3,710 Americans dead.

But Parson thought there was nothing not to love about Trump’s handling of the pandemic. After boasting about how great things are going under his reopening, Cavuto brought up Trump.

“The president is saying that he is not getting enough credit for what he’s doing that make guys like you or governors of either party, I guess he’s saying, look good,” Cavuto began. “He’s saying we’ve done a great job on the COVID response. This is from a tweet earlier: ‘Making all governors look good. Some fantastic and that’s OK, but the lamestream media doesn’t want to go with that narrative and the do-nothing Dems’ talking point is to say only bad about Trump. I made everybody look good but me.’”

Then Cavuto added, “Now I know you’ve been working your heinie off, and I’m sure working in concert with the president, but he seems to be taking a bow for a lot of stuff that you’re doing.”

That prompted Parson’s slobbering: “The president and vice president has just did nothing but almost move mountains for the entire country. When you think where we were at 60 days ago. To do what they did to get that CARES package out as early as they did, to almost retool the manufacturing across the United States to make PEE [sic] supplies for every state. … People just need to sit back and take a breath here and realize what’s been accomplished in 60 days by the president, the vice president and, frankly, the governors around the state [sic]. … The president and vice president - I can’t imagine doing any more than they’ve done.”

“You might be right sir," Cavuto replied, "but when I hear the president say he’s doing a great job on the COVID response and I’m looking at 88,000 American deaths, I’m not blaming that certainly on the president exclusively or even governors, but I am just saying for those families planning funerals and the rest and sometimes not even able to see their loved ones, it just seems a little unseemly to be so cocky.”

Parson called it “a terrible situation” with “real people dying.” But he said nothing critical of Trump. “At the end of the day," Parson said, “a lot comes down to personal responsibility, not government.”

Will Trump rip Cavuto and/or Fox back?