Fox News’ Neil Cavuto blasted Donald Trump for his childish , self-centered attacks on Republican Senator Jeff Flake and LaVar Ball. “At what point does the president see such remarks don’t even border on being human?” Cavuto “asked.”

Cavuto’s comments would be remarkable coming from any Fox News host but Cavuto is not just any Fox News host. He also serves as senior vice president and managing editor for both Fox News and Fox Business.

Cavuto was specifically criticizing Trump’s childishly vindictive attacks on LaVar Ball, who was “very ungrateful” about Trump’s efforts to free Ball’s son, LiAngelo, and two other U.C.L.A. basketball players from detention in China. Cavuto also denounced Trump's Twitter tantrum over Flake after he was caught on a hot mic saying, “(If we) become the party of Roy Moore and Donald Trump, we are toast.” Flake later commented, “No news here. I’ve been saying this to anyone who will listen.”

Sen. Jeff Flake(y), who is unelectable in the Great State of Arizona (quit race, anemic polls) was caught (purposely) on “mike” saying bad things about your favorite President. He’ll be a NO on tax cuts because his political career anyway is “toast.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2017

Here are some more excerpts from Cavuto’s “Common Sense” commentary that closed his show yesterday:

CAVUTO: Is it me or does the president look like he’s punching down when these are the incidents that get him all riled up? Like he’s using a bazooka to respond to a pea shooter? Is it really necessary? Especially when, in the case of the U.C.L.A. thing, all three players did thank the president for getting them home, including LaVar Ball’s son LiAngelo, and in the case of Jeff Flake - did zing the president, yes, but saved his real fire for Roy Moore and the dangers he represents for the Republican party. No matter what you think of Senator Flake, does it justify the president’s over-the-top reaction to Sen. Flake? Tweeting that he will be a no on tax cuts because his political career anyway is toast - lovely. Keep tweeting stuff like that, Mr. President, and those tax cuts just could be toast. […] Throwing mud at a U.S. senator doesn’t make you any less swamp-like, so maybe you should care. And wishing maybe you should’ve let those U.C.L.A. players in China because a dad wouldn’t thank you makes me wonder whether this isn’t about players or senators, this is about you, and respect shown to you, and constant praise shown to you, and gratitude bordering on groveling shown to you. As president of the United States, doesn’t that already come with the territory? … You’ve got all the advantage of being the most powerful human being on the planet that you don’t have to throttle any human being who offends you on the planet. Let your achievements speak for themselves. … Pick your fights, because neither of these seem worth the fuss. … You are the president of the United States, why don’t you act like it?

This is at least the third time Cavuto has fired away at Trump this way. In June, Cavuto announced in a commentary that Trump, not the “fake news media” is his real problem.” Last month, after Trump attacked Sen. Bob Corker, Cavuto said Trump’s “increasingly” “erratic behavior” raised questions about his sanity.

