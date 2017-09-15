Yesterday, “business show” Your World spent nearly 20 minutes discussing Donald Trump’s hoped-for tax reform the Fox News way: with three supportive Republicans and no Democrats.

First up was Governor Matt Bevin (R-KY).

BEVIN: Lowering the overall tax burdens not only on the employers but on the individuals who are creating the wealth is actually good for America. …I applaud the president for keeping his foot on the gas and moving the process forward. …The infusion of capital if we drop the corporate tax rate to, I don’t know, 15%, 10% - the devil, again, will be in the details … will allow us to be competitive globally.

Next, RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel also praised Trump for trying to “get the ball moving forward.”

MCDANIEL: We need to kick start this economy, but we also need to bring jobs and wages up and give people more income to take home to their families. …Tax cuts getting done this year is a priority.

For a while, Cavuto moved on to other issues: There was an upbeat report from the mayor of Miami Beach about how well the recovery from Hurricane Irma is going.

Of course, no Fox News show would be complete without an attack on liberals. This hour’s poutrage, the next segment, focused on the protests over conservative Ben Shapiro’s speech at UC Berkeley. This one-sided discussion featured conservative Katie Pavlich. The segment included a dismissal of any concerns about Trump’s latest Charlottesville remarks. Cavuto worried that they might distract from Shapiro’s victimhood. But Pavlich, who has shown a disturbing attitude toward African Americans, had no such concern. “As far as I’m concerned, the country has moved on in terms of the things that he said to clarify that,” she reassured Cavuto.

That was followed by a less upbeat report on Florida:

Then it was back to tax cuts with… another Republican, this time, Senator Rand Paul. “Some Republicans are concerned that the president’s making all the overtures to Democrats and not to Republicans,” Cavuto said in his introduction. But Paul insisted, “Diplomacy’s always a good idea." "I’m still encouraged,” he said, because he heard the words, “tax cuts.” Paul also said he wants a “big tax cut” and “the bigger the better.” Without mentioning any cuts he wants, he advocated cutting government spending to pay for them. “Return the money to its rightful owners, you’ll see growth,” he insisted, despite the great likelihood otherwise.

Finally, Cavuto worked in a little fear mongering about North Korea and Iran with Israeli Labor Party member Erel Margalit.

Watch the one-sided coverage below, from the September 14, 2017 Your World.