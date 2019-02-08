After the contentious opening of Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker’s testimony to the House Judiciary Committee, Fox News had not a single legal expert on its panel. The “analysis” began with a Fox Business host whining that Chairman Jerrold Nadler and the Democrats were taking advantage of Whitaker.

The hearing took a break not long after it began, in order to allow members to vote. Cohost Bill Hemmer (the same guy we just caught giving a pass to abortion lies from Republican Rep. Scalise) introduced his panel: Shelby Holliday, a video reporter for The Wall Street Journal; political analyst Juan Williams and Fox Business Network host David Asman.

I don’t think it was any accident that Hemmer opened by getting commentary from Asman. He probably had the least expertise on the subject of Whitaker’s management of the Department of Justice. But Asman was the most likely to provide loud-mouthed conservative commentary and on that score, he surely did not disappoint.

ASMAN: It seems clear to me that here you have a new chairman of this committee, in terms of the Democrat, Mr. Nadler, picking on – forgive me, Mr. Whitaker, but an easier target than Mr. Barr. Mr. Barr will, presumably, become the attorney general if he is approved, and seemingly he will be, is a much more seasoned political operator. He would not be as easy to get as Mr. Whitaker and, clearly, this is a “getcha” kind of moment for the Democrats. They now control this very important committee in Congress, they want to use that power to get as much information from the Department of Justice as they possibly can because let’s face it: After all, they are going after Trump.

Rather than allow liberal Juan Williams to weigh in on that topic, cohost Julie Banderas immediately moved on to ask if it was “inappropriate” for Whitaker to have disclosed that the Mueller investigation would be ending soon.

