Fox Business Network’s Trish Regan attempt to smear Denmark as a land of miserable welfare kings and queens got a hilarious smack down from a Danish politician.

“There’s something rotten in Denmark,” Regan said accusingly last week. She went on to suggest that Denmark is akin to Venezuela and that the supposed horrors of both countries will be on our doorsteps if Democratic Socialists such as Sen. Bernie Sanders and likely member of Congress Alexandria Occasio-Cortez have their way.

Regan’s remarks were met with such ridicule that she was forced to partly clarify on Tuesday.

But, unfortunately for Regan, people kept on laughing at her.

Watch Danish politician Dan Jørgensen deliver the perfect comeback below:

(Regan image via screen grab)