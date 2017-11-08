Fox News’ Brit Hume did not hold back after Donald Trump responded to Republican Ed Gillespie’s drubbing in the election last night with – what else? – a tweet knocking Gillespie and promoting his own self.

Gillespie not only lost his bid to become governor of Virginia but he lost by a far greater margin than predicted. Trump, in the midst of his Asia trip, nevertheless found time to tweet:

Ed Gillespie worked hard but did not embrace me or what I stand for. Don’t forget, Republicans won 4 out of 4 House seats, and with the economy doing record numbers, we will continue to win, even bigger than before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2017

Hume’s response ripped Trump:

Trump at his worst. Everything is always about him. https://t.co/fSww5mKsTP — Brit Hume (@brithume) November 8, 2017

(Hume image via screen grab)