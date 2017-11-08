Fox News’ Brit Hume did not hold back after Donald Trump responded to Republican Ed Gillespie’s drubbing in the election last night with – what else? – a tweet knocking Gillespie and promoting his own self.
Gillespie not only lost his bid to become governor of Virginia but he lost by a far greater margin than predicted. Trump, in the midst of his Asia trip, nevertheless found time to tweet:
Ed Gillespie worked hard but did not embrace me or what I stand for. Don’t forget, Republicans won 4 out of 4 House seats, and with the economy doing record numbers, we will continue to win, even bigger than before!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2017
Hume’s response ripped Trump:
Trump at his worst. Everything is always about him. https://t.co/fSww5mKsTP— Brit Hume (@brithume) November 8, 2017
John McKee commented 2017-11-08
Thinking on it further, is it possible that Trump and Kushner’s enthusiastic support for the Saudi coup heralds a change of attitude at Faux News? Toppled Prince Alaweed is/was still Fox’s 2nd largest shareholder as far as I’ve heard.
John McKee commented 2017-11-08
I follow, no, let’s say monitor, Hume on the Twitter. As recently as early yesterday, he was still defending the Trumpastrophe on all fronts.
Hopefully, the old bloodhound’s Tipping Point was shared by a substantial number of the Orange Monster’s dwindling fan-base.
scooter commented 2017-11-08
Gee Brit, what was your first fecking clue? You and your network helped put him where he is. You are complicit – all of you. No use complaining about it now. If you had any integrity EVER in your droopy joweled life you’d resign from that cesspool at FOX and go be a journalist again. I know the paycheck’s just too good to turn away, huh?
Willem Grooters commented 2017-11-08
- How much more time before even FOX News ditches Trump ?