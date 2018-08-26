Fox News’ conservative pundit, Brit Hume, had some straight talk about Donald Trump’s classless response to Sen. John McCain’s death.

On Friday, the McCain family revealed that the senator would no longer receive treatment for the brain cancer he has been battling for over a year. Trump refused to issue any kind of supportive statement. Now that McCain has died, Trump couldn’t muster up the decency to rise above pettiness.

Fox News contributor Brit Hume, no liberal, didn’t just have the same opinion he very bluntly and publicly criticized Trump’s behavior:

McCain had no use for Trump and made that clear. But when a person is nearing the end after years of honorable service, it is time to put hard feelings aside. It does not speak well of Trump that he won’t do that. https://t.co/TsoV2xrhbv — Brit Hume (@brithume) August 26, 2018

Still not a kind word about McCain himself. https://t.co/kKflh8Iq33 — Brit Hume (@brithume) August 26, 2018

(H/T Mediaite)

(Hume image via screen grab)