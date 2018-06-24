A Fox & Friends discussion went off the rails this morning when David Bossie, a Fox News contributor and Donald Trump’s former deputy campaign manager, told African American Democrat Joel Payne that he was out of his “cotton-picking mind.”

Ironically, the exchange began shortly after Payne said, “You don’t have to be a golden retriever to hear all the dog whistles coming out of the White House these days and from my friend, David, over here.”

That led to this:

BOSSIE: You’re out of your cotton-picking mind.

[CROSSTALK]

PAYNE: Cotton-picking mind? Brother, let me tell you something. I’ve got some relatives who picked cotton. And I’m not going to sit here and allow you to attack me like that on TV. I’m not out of my cotton-picking mind.

BOSSIE: Attack you how? You’re out of your mind. You’re out of your mind. This is ridiculous.

Host Ed Henry ended the discussion shortly thereafter.

Bossie later apologized: “I should have chosen my words more carefully and never used the offensive phrase that I did. I apologize to Joel Payne, Fox News, and its viewers.”

During a heated segment on Fox & Friends today, I should have chosen my words more carefully and never used the offensive phrase that I did. I apologize to Joel Payne, Fox News and its viewers. — David Bossie (@David_Bossie) June 24, 2018

Watch Bossie’s race baiting below, from the June 24, 2018 Fox News Sunday, via Media Matters. Underneath, Payne explains to MSNBC the hurtful impact of Bossie's words.

UPDATE: Henry offered up a weak apology that told Fox News viewers he doesn't approve of "phrases like that" but also gave Bossie a pass by saying, "I don’t know what David meant by it."