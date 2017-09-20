Despite remaining loyal to Donald Trump when he insulted a Gold Star family, Fox & Friends didn’t mind impugning the patriotism of a team of African American 8-year-olds for kneeling during the national anthem.

On Fox & Friends this morning, the Curvy Couch reserved a special round of sanctimonious hate mongering for a Pee Wee football team that will probably now get death threats thanks to the mean-spirited "patriotism" from the cohosts and guest Rachel Campos-Duffy.

After Campos-Duffy attacked (immigrant) Dreamers for misbehaving, the hosts worked in a transition to Blacks Behaving Badly. Only, in this case, it was 8-year-olds.

Cohost (and segregation apologist) Ainsley Earhardt brought up the new People Of Color Misbehaving topic.

Media Matters has the transcript:

EARHARDT: What did you think about the story of these 8-year-olds that are taking a knee during the national anthem at this elementary school because they asked the coach about Colin Kaepernick, he told them, they said, “Oh that sounds cool, we want to do it too.” And the parents actually supported it. […] CAMPOS-DUFFY: Well, no wonder Dreamers think they can shout down a duly elected representative of the American people when our own American citizens are showing such disregard for the United States, the flag, and really the blood that has been spilled on behalf of all of us for our freedoms. I’m the daughter of a veteran and this is deeply offensive. Nonetheless, they absolutely do have the right to do this, but we have the right to get on TV and say this is shameful. KILMEADE: Yeah, you’re not happy with your country, so I’m going to take a knee. So maybe the country can raise up to their standard, of an 8 year-old. CAMPOS-DUFFY: Right. These kids clearly—I’m a parent, you guys are all parents, these 8-year-olds don’t know what they’re doing. They’re following the lead of their parents, and this is a very political statement that they have no idea what they’re doing. EARHARDT: So you wouldn’t support it if your kids came home and said, Mom I want to take a knee— CAMPOS-DUFFY: Are you kidding me? I would pull my kid out of that football league in about 2.5 seconds. I would never, ever allow my kids to disrespect—every day I tell my kids, “you are so lucky to live in this country.” It is a blessing, and it goes right back to what we’re talking about with the Dreamers. This is a gift to be born here. This is a gift that the American people are poised to give them.

So you would think these super duper patriots would have dumped Donald Trump when he smeared Gold Star father Khizr Khan, right? Wrong. They whined about a media double standard. And they've gone right back to adoring Trump.

Watch Fox extend its never-ending series of Blacks Behaving Badly to a team of 8-year-olds below, from the September 20, 2017 Fox & Friends.